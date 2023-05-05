Extra money for road projects in rural, regional and outer-urban areas will be available for councils as the federal government prepares its budget.
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said phase four of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program would see the City of Greater Bendigo receive an additional $1.3 million on top of about $2.2 million it has already received.
The additional money was conditioned to be spent on local road projects, Ms Chesters said, although it was up to councils to decide exactly where it goes.
"In the Bendigo electorate, local councils allocated funds to rebuild the Lake Weeroona playground, install an EV charging station in Kyneton and pedestrian lights in Castlemaine," she said.
"We recognise the positive difference LRCI-supported projects make to communities. This is federal government funding we give to local governments to decide how best to spend."
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the program had also been used to fund the Bendigo Botanic Gardens Larni Garingilang central hub and the Woodvale Recreation Hub.
"It gives us the flexibility to be able to use that money on projects that we want to see through," she said.
Cr Metcalf said there would be a list of prioritised road projects for the City to work through.
"There's always more projects than funding generally, but that's okay because we've got a lot of roads to do," she said.
The federal government initially set aside $500 million for phase four of the program.
As well as Greater Bendigo, the Macedon Ranges Shire received an additional $831,325 on top of its $1.4 allocation, and the Mount Alexander Shire received an additional $624,244 on top of it's $1 million allocation.
Councils across Australia would have until June 30, 2024 to complete projects under phase four of the program.
