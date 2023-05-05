HDFNL, LVFNL ladders to take shape after crucial contests

After making a strong start to the season, Elmore is pumped up for its opportunity to play two of the HDFNL's pacesetters over the next fortnight.
The Bloods are 2-1 through three rounds and sit in third place on the ladder ahead of Saturday's home game against premiership favourite White Hills.
Next round they travel to Heathcote to face Saints' side that stretched White Hills to the limit last week.
"The league is deeper than it's ever been,'' Elmore coach Dylan Friedberger said.
"It looks like it will be a really even season, so every game is really important.
"With the off-season White Hills has had they're obviously going to be hard to beat and Heathcote looks like they've improved a lot this year.
"It would be nice if we could get at least one scalp, but at the same time we don't want to look too far ahead.
"We'll take each game as it comes."
The Bloods have beaten Huntly and Leitchville-Gunbower and suffered a seven-point loss to Colbinabbin in the opening three rounds.
"White Hills is our biggest test so far and we're looking forward to it,'' Friedberger said.
"We reset and we'll see where we sit."
The other three HDFNL games in round four are expected to go to script.
Fresh from the bye, the unbeaten North Bendigo will have too much class and depth for the winless Huntly at Atkins Street, top team Mount Pleasant should record its third win on the trot when it hosts Leithcville-Gunbower at Toolleen and reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United is on home soil for the first time this year when it plays host to Colbinabbin.
Adam Bourke: Mt Pleasant, North Bendigo, White Hills, LBU
Luke West: Mt Pleasant, North Bendigo, White Hills, LBU
Inglewood's development into a potential LVFNL top-five side faces another test on Saturday when it hosts Maiden Gully YCW.
The Blues have a 2-2 record through four rounds and they sit inside the top five.
For years they've been the hunters as they've tried to work their way up the ladder.
This year the teams mid-table and lower are hunting the Blues.
MGYCW is one of those clubs who has top-five expectations and they see the Blues as a key scalp.
How the new-look Inglewood handles that pressure will determine how many steps forward the club takes in 2023.
"We're a young group,'' Billett said.
"We have four players around that 26 mark and the rest are younger than that.
"Two 17-year-olds in Gabe Nevins and Jaspa Wendels are really good young kids and they're locals as well, which is the most pleasing thing for us. They play their role each week.
"That's what we want. If everyone plays their role then we're going to put ourselves in a good position."
The Eagles have a 1-2 record and are coming off the bye.
The other key round five contest is at Pyramid Hill where the Bulldogs host Bridgewater.
While Bridgewater holds second place at the moment, by the team the league hits the mid-season mark that seat is expected to be filled by Pyramid Hill.
At the other end of the table, bottom side Mitiamo has an opportunity to push for its first points when it hosts Newbridge.
In the final game of the round, Calivil United has the tough task of trying to stop ladder-leader Marong from kicking another cricket score.
Adam Bourke: Pyramid Hill, Newbridge, Inglewood, Marong
Luke West: Pyramid Hill, Newbridge, Inglewood, Marong
