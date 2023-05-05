Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL, LVFNL ladders to take shape after crucial contests

By Adam Bourke
Updated May 5 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:30pm
Elmore coach Dylan Friedberger has a couple of big games in a row to prepare for.
After making a strong start to the season, Elmore is pumped up for its opportunity to play two of the HDFNL's pacesetters over the next fortnight.

