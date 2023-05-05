REVENGE, redemption and reaffirming one's premiership credentials or reputation are all words commonly associated with grand final rematches.
But expect little along those lines from Elmore and White Hills as they prepare for their first clash since last year's HDFNL grand final showdown on Saturday at Elmore.
With some fresh faces in both line-ups, accompanied by some notable absentees, the Bloods and Demons have long since moved on from last September and have quietly gone about the business of retooling for another premiership tilt.
The early results have been imposing, with the Bloods continuing on their merry way with three straight emphatic wins and the Demons a convincing and perfect two-from-two.
While Elmore have so far dealt with the loss of playing co-coach Allira Holmes and fellow defender Kelsey Niven due to pregnancies and the absence of versatile midcourter Andrea Wilson through injury, captain Tahnee Cannan still views the Bloods as a work in progress.
"We have such new combinations on court, with obviously injuries and pregnancies, so we have spent a lot of the first part of the season, not going away from what we've done over the past couple of years, but learning that with certain personnel out we can't play like we have been," she said.
"We have been trying to adapt our game a bit to benefit the personnel we have on the court.
"We have been trying heaps of different combinations with (last season's league A-reserve best and fairest winner) Madi Keating going into centre, which she's never played before.
"So we've really just been working on ourselves, but at the same time, having some really good results.
"The Colbo game (in round two) was obviously very close and there were a few things that came out of that game that we needed to work on.
"The pressure they applied and how we handled that and the gaps in our game that we need to improve on."
What definitely hasn't changed for the Bloods is their prolific goal-scoring ability.
They are averaging 77 goals per game, bolstered by an incredible 97 in last week's 69-goal win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
MORE HDFNL NETBALL:
Cannan, the best on court medal winner in last year's premiership triumph, part-credited the Bloods' productivity to her, co-coach Gabe Richards and, when available, Wilson's basketball background, with the trio former teammates at the Bendigo Braves.
"It's all Gabe and I have really known ... scoring goals," she said.
"We are really excited and looking forward to the game. White Hills have recruited really well.
"Obviously they will be keen to beat us, but we still need to control the things we can control.
"We always still want to win, but last year we went 2-2 with them and there were some quite big swings in the win-loss margins.
"But you are not winning a premiership after round four."
Following impressive wins over Leitchville-Gunbower in round one and Heathcote last week, White Hills coach Lauren Bowles said her side would embrace a tough contest against the competition benchmark.
The Demons have been well served by their 2023 season recruits Bridget Murray, Karly Hynes and Amy Morrissey, with all capable of playing multiple positions on the court, in a similar vein to Tegan Elliston, who was best on court against the Saints.
Bowles is hoping their improved versatility this season will present Elmore with some fresh problems.
"We are trying a few things, but we do have to be different to last year to keep Elmore thinking," she said.
"Part of that is Karly's height and agility in defence and she can also swing into the goal end. And Amy Morrissey was able to play all three positions in defence (against Heathcote).
"I feel we have the most versatility we have ever had at White Hills in my time. So many players can play multiple positions, which is really exciting."
The Demons have been just as free-scoring as Elmore, with the combination of Olivia Treloar and Alyssa Cole, fed by the likes of Murray and Danni Wee-Hee, averaging 78 goals per game.
Bowles said she was happy with all aspects of her side's game so far.
"We've had two convincing wins, so it will be fantastic to be challenged to our limits and we know that's what Elmore will do," she said.
In other games, Colbinabbin - fresh from a convincing win over Mount Pleasant - will attempt to move to 3-1 against Lockington-Bamawm United, which is still looking for its first win of the season.
At Atkins Street, North Bendigo (1-1) returns from the bye to face Huntly, which broke through for its first win last week against LBU.
At Toolleen, Mount Pleasant (2-1) will look to rebound from a loss to the Grasshoppers against winless Leitchville-Gunbower (0-3).
A tough opening for the Bombers included games against both of last year's grand finaists in the first three rounds.
Heathcote has the bye.
