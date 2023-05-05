Bendigo Advertiser
Elmore and White Hills meet for first time since 2022 HDFNL grand final

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 2:34pm
Best on court in defence for Elmore in last year's HDFNL grand final, 2023 season skipper Tahnee Cannan is looking forward to a tough encounter against White Hills on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
REVENGE, redemption and reaffirming one's premiership credentials or reputation are all words commonly associated with grand final rematches.

