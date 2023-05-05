Construction has begun on Australia's first five-star paddlesteamer, set to sail in northern Victoria in 2025.
Murray River Paddlesteamers director Craig Burgess said the PS Australian Star would "revolutionise overnight river cruising" and draw new high-yield domestic and international visitors once the build is complete.
"When she sails along the Murray for the first time, PS Australian Star will offer the ultimate in river cruising luxury, ushering in an exciting new era for tourism in Australia," Mr Burgess said.
"Australians love cruising, and they love the Murray River but they want comfort and facilities akin to those on European rivers.
"Interest in her is already high and when we open fares for sale this spring, we know demand will be robust."
Set to be the largest steamer in the Southern Hemisphere, the $6.75 million vessel will feature up to 19 ensuite cabins, a fine dining restaurant and function space, a guest lounge with panoramic views and bars across two levels.
It will also provide accessible cabins, an elevator for access to all levels and multiple outdoor relaxation areas.
The three-deck PS Australian Star will replace the smaller 16-guest PS Emmylou paddlesteamer which currently offers overnight cruises on the Murray.
The vessel includes an energy efficient hybrid diesel and a steam propulsion system featuring a refurbished 1907 wood-fired steam engine.
Work began beside the Murray River at Mildura on May 3, creating 13 local jobs during construction plus another 16 ongoing jobs once it hits the water.
"This is an Australian-first project proudly made in regional Victoria," Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing said.
"It will bring more people to experience the wonder of the Murray - backing local jobs, businesses and tourism in Victoria's beautiful and historic river country."
The project was partially funded by $2.25 million from the state government's Regional Tourism Investment Fund.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
