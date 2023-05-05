The tiny town of Tarnagulla will resonate to the sound of opera this week when the Lyster Opera company embarks on its annual tour of regional Victoria.
The Victoria Theatre will be the venue for a performance of Claudio Monteverdi's The Coronation of Poppea on Saturday, May 13.
Lyster Opera is a Melbourne-based professional opera company which derives its name from William Saurin Lyster (1828-1880), an Irish born entrepreneur who made it his mission to provide opera to the growing population of Australia in the 19th century.
In keeping with that tradition, Lyster Opera has included Tarnagulla, Oxley and Daylesford in its touring schedule.
"We always start at Tarnagulla because they love us there," director Jamie Moffat said.
"Ticket sales have been slower than usual this time. We know Bendigo recently had Wagner's Ring Cycle recently with grabbed everyone's attention and sucked the oxygen out of the room.
"That's why we've started this tour a bit later than usual."
Mr Moffat said Lyster Opera was there for people who couldn't afford to send thousands of dollars on major opera productions.
"Our ticket prices are affordable," he said.
The Coronation of Poppea is a satirical drama set in Ancient Rome which centres around Emperor Nero, who is determined to have his mistress Poppea ascend the throne - but needs to remove a few obstacles, including anyone who might stand in the way.
"It's a story where the bad guys win and the good guys lose so it's very cynical," Mr Moffat said.
Composed in 1643 for the Venice Festival, The Coronation of Poppea was an immediate success and was played across Europe.
The score then mysteriously disappeared for more than two centuries, and when it was rediscovered was met with renewed acclaim.
In a story ranging from humour to romance to revenge, the roles of Poppea and Nero are sung by soprano Piera Dennerstein and tenor Hew Wagner.
"It's important to not treat it as a museum piece," Mr Moffat said.
"It's a witty and really theatrical work, so we shouldn't smother it with too much reverence. It clearly wasn't intended by its creators to be taken literally.
"At the same time, we shouldn't be gimmicky about it. It has survived over the centuries because its story and music are so strong."
Lyster Opera will be performing the opera in English in an edition edited by conductor Raymond Leppard. New costumes designed by Maddy Connellan will be featured.
The performance will include a brief talk by Rachel Buckley.
The Coronation of Poppea will be performed at Victoria Theatre, Tarnagulla on Saturday, May 13 at 2pm and at Christ Church, Daylesford on Saturday, June 3 at 2.30pm.
Tickets are $35 (general) and $28 (concession) at lysteropera.com.au
