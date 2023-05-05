Bendigo Advertiser
Tarnagulla to host Lyster Opera's The Coronation of Poppea

DC
By David Chapman
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:30pm
Poppea (Piera Dennerstein) and Nero (Hew Wagner) in Lyster Opera's The Coronation of Poppea. Picture is supplied
The tiny town of Tarnagulla will resonate to the sound of opera this week when the Lyster Opera company embarks on its annual tour of regional Victoria.

Local News

