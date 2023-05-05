Much folklore exists around Prince Charles' visit to Bendigo in 1974.
In the soon-to-be-King's first visit to our city, he took Bendigo Tramways No.30 tram - complete with an 'L' learner plate - for a spin around the city streets.
Here's where it gets interesting - the chatter is the royal princeling took his hand off the drive train to perform a salute, causing the tram to stall.
While that's hard to confirm, it does points to a lack of tram training in the curriculum at Trinity College or Geelong Grammar (the prince did a stint at the prestigious Geelong school's Timbertop campus near Mansfield in 1966).
The Bendigo Advertiser reported the people of Bendigo received "a relaxed Prince Charles" with a headline "Nothing formal for the prince" suggesting festivities may have been a little more low-key than previous royal visits.
The prince opted for a Land Rover rather than a royal train, made a stop in at the municipal offices, before heading to the showgrounds (it was renamed 'Prince of Wales showgrounds' to mark the visit), the Deborah Gold Mine, and the infamous tram trip through town.
Prince Charles probably cut his losses, none of his royal predecessors got to drive a Bendigo tram.
John Wirth, who has lived in Bendigo all his life, said his uncle Jack was tasked with escorting the prince on his royal tram trip.
Mr Wirth said his uncle was always immaculately dressed and dedicated to the history of the tramways, and was regularly rolled out when a VIP came to ride Bendigo's trolleys.
Prince Charles' visit to town was no exception.
Jack Wirth got the job at the tramways through his brother, Bob - Mr Wirth's father, who also worked on the tramways.
Mr Wirth remembers his uncle as a private and quiet man, with a keen interest in classical music and a kind and loving streak.
"When I was unwell when I was young, he used to bring me comics and things like that. I've never forgotten that," Mr Wirth said.
While Mr Wirth couldn't confirm whether or not the royal stall was true, he said his uncle's knowledge of the trams would have made him a perfect candidate to be one of the team overseeing the prince.
"Virtually when the trams finished and the tourist thing was set up, he went straight there," Mr Wirth said.
"I can't remember him having another job."
