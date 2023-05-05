Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our History

Prince Charles visited Bendigo, became a 'trammie'

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 6 2023 - 9:45am, first published May 5 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A right royal tram makes its way down Pall Mall. Picture by Dennis O'Hoy Collection/Bendigo Tramways
A right royal tram makes its way down Pall Mall. Picture by Dennis O'Hoy Collection/Bendigo Tramways

Much folklore exists around Prince Charles' visit to Bendigo in 1974.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.