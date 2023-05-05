NO TWO BFNL teams have combined for as many epic contests in the last seven seasons as Gisborne and Kangaroo.
Using the Bulldogs' stirring one-goal elimination final win in 2015 as the starting point, the two teams have met 16 times in the lead-up to this Saturday's round four clash at Dower Park.
At least half of those matches have been decided by a margin of six or fewer goals, headlined by a draw early in the COVID-shortened 2021 season.
The Roos and Bulldogs proved almost as hard to split in their last meeting in last year's preliminary final, won by the Roos by three goals, after they trailed by six at three quarter time.
Across those 16 games, the Bulldogs have won eight to the Roos' seven.
Rival coaches, Kangaroo Flat's Jayden Cowling and Gisborne's Tarryn Rymer, this week spoke glowingly of the rivalry between the two clubs, which properly took flight when the Bulldogs defeated the Roos by one goal in the 2013 grand final.
"Gisborne are amazing, they are a great side and we love playing against them," Cowling said.
"We know every time we play them it will never be an easy game and it's great to be watching from the sidelines.
"They might have lost Maddy Stewart this year, but they have gained Zoe Davies and they are two great players.
"We know Zoe is an amazing player. We have seen her play around Bendigo for a while, so we know what to expect from her.
"Nothing much ever changes with Gisborne, we know they are going to be tough right across the court.
"We're looking forward to another great challenge. It was only a couple of goals in that preliminary final last year, so the girls are pumped for another tough game."
While a win on Saturday would catapult the Roos to 3-1 and a loss drop them to 2-2, Cowling said either way, his side would take enormous benefit from the clash.
"It's only round four, we've got a whole season to continue to build, but this will be a bit of a learning game to see where we are at against tough opposition," he said.
"Yes, we did lose to Sandhurst in round one but we had a few out that game.
"We've started to play some really good netball these last few weeks, so we are keen for the challenge.
"You play netball for these tough games and we really respect Gisborne, they have great players across the court.
"Zoe is a standout, but I thought Kirby Elliott had a great year last year and both times we played them, she was one of their best.
"And looking at their attacking end, Claudia (Mawson) is impressive in the goal circle, but Tori (Srkijel) has dominated in the under-17s and I can't wait to see what she does this week against our tough defenders."
For Kangaroo Flat, Ingrid Hopkins and Chelsea Sartori will enter the contest in brilliant form as the standouts of last week's win over Maryborough.
Gisborne coach Rymer continues to be thrilled with her side's undefeated start to 2023, with their latest win, a 49-26 victory over Eaglehawk, achieved without stars Davies and Mawson.
Both will return for the clash against the Roos.
"These are the games you always look forward to playing, to see exactly where you are at," Rymer said.
"Obviously our line-up is quite different from the last game (last year's preliminary final), so it will be a good measure of our strength against one of the best in the business. And that is across all grades this weekend.
"For us, the focus will be on our structures and trying to put those in place on Saturday.
"I find the momentum swings in our games against Flat, but you know you are always going to get a strong physical match and they will always string together four quarters and keep coming at you.
"Our plan will be about consistency and keeping possession, but you know in every position on the court, they are well covered.
"So we need to make sure every girl is doing their role and tries to shut down their player to give us every chance."
Reflecting on last week's win over Eaglehawk, Rymer said the absence of Davies and Mawson gave her the chance to try a few new combinations and for her players to show their versatility.
"There were a few minor turnovers that we would rather have not had, but that being said, it was a good opportunity to have a look at some other girls like Tazma Morris and Eloise Rodda," she said.
"Zoe and Clauds will be back, so it's a full-team this week.
"We really want to put in place the things we've been working on and this will give us a good measure of what we need to work on for the rest of the year.
"I feel some of the things that were more our weaknesses last year, we have improved on. But the real test will be Saturday."
Missing from last year's preliminary final line-up for the Bulldogs this season are Maddy Stewart (overseas), Polly Salter and Jordan Cransberg, while Rylee Connell is continuing to work her way back from an Achilles injury.
In other games, Kyneton (1-2) will look to follow up an impressive effort against South Bendigo last weekend against Maryborough (1-2).
Little separated the two teams in games played last season, with the Tigers winning by five goals at Kyneton in round 18 and by three goals at Maryborough mid-year.
The Tigers will be banking on a good start, after falling behind by eight goals at quarter time against the Bloods before losing by only four.
At Strathfieldsaye, Sandhurst (3-0) takes on an improved Storm (1-2).
South Bendigo (2-1) will look to bank its third win of the season against Golden Square (0-3) at Wade Street.
At Canterbury Park, Castlemaine (2-1) clashes with Eaglehawk (0-3).
