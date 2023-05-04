Bendigo Advertiser
Michael Kiraly, Mitch Dodos get their chance to impress AFL recruiters

Updated May 5 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 9:49am
Michael Kiraly battles for the ball with his Gippsland opponent. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Pioneers duo Michael Kiraly and Mitch Dodos have been identified as potential AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft prospects.

