Bendigo Pioneers duo Michael Kiraly and Mitch Dodos have been identified as potential AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft prospects.
Kiraly and Dodos will strut their stuff for the Young Guns against Victoria Metro's under-18 team on Sunday.
The Young Guns team has been selected by AFL recruiters, with the team made up of players eligible for selection in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday, May 31.
All players in the Young Guns squad have been eligible for the AFL Draft prior to this year and were aged 19 or under as of January 1, 2023 with some having since turned 20.
The team features prospects who compete in the Coates Talent League Boys as overage players and the VFL.
Kiraly, from Castlemaine, was one of the Pioneers' best players in 2022 and received interest in last year's national and rookie drafts.
Dodos, from Kyabram, is in his first season with the Pioneers after performing well for Kyabram at senior level.
Both are expected to play in the back half for the Young Guns.
The second game of the series is on May 14 where the Young GUns tackle Victoria Country under-18s.
Last year's Young Guns team included several players who were selected in the 2022 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, including No. 1 pick Jai Culley, Massimo D'Ambrosio and Max Ramsden.
Victoria Metro and Victoria Country will use the Young Guns Series as a trial ahead of selecting their final squads to compete at the 2023 AFL National Championships.
The Bendigo Pioneers next Coates Talent League match is on Sunday, May 21 against the Geelong Falcons at the QEO.
