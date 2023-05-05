Bendigo's Elliott Bros Motorcycles and Power Equipment has been a hectic workplace of late, with its racing team competing in the national motocross series as well as the Honda dealership winning a state award.
Spectro Elliott Bros Racing Team heads into round four of the National PROMX Series this weekend with their three riders hoping to advance up the leader board.
Liam Andrews sits inside the top 10 following some solid performances in the opening three rounds of the motocross racing series.
George Knight (28th) and Ty Kean (31st) sit further back on the standing as the local team has been training hard chasing results in the MX2 class.
Round four of the National PROMX Series is being held in Maitland NSW this weekend.
The Bendigo-based team will be chasing a clean race after the previous two rounds were held in vastly different conditions - in 38 degree heat in Appin, NSW, followed by a mudder in the rain at Wodonga.
To help fund the team's efforts, a Goods and Service Fundraising Auction was held on Friday, April 28 at Lake Weeroona Rowing Club.
Elliott Bros would like to thank the many local businesses that donated goods to assist them heading into their final three national race rounds in Toowoomba, Queensland Moto Park and Coolum all up in the Sunshine State.
The series is broadcast live on SBS for those wanting to tune in and support the local team.
It's caps off a busy period for Elliott Bros Motorcycles and Power Equipment which was recently awarded the Honda Australia Motorcycle state dealer of the year title for 2022.
The awards ceremony was held at Crown in Melbourne. Immediately after the presentation, the team flew to Sydney be in Appin for round two of the PROMX series on the Sunday.
Calculated over a 12-month period the Honda Motorcycles Dealer Awards rewards excellence in dealership management, customer service, sales, parts and service divisions.
Rigorous performance reviews are undertaken on all Honda motorcycle dealerships in order to calculate the winners.
Elliott Bros thanked all of their loyal customers throughout the past year which helped the Bendigo-based business win the award.
