Junior representative netball teams to showcase talent at Golden City Tournament

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 5 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:03am
Under-age netball teams from across the state will continue their preparations for a potential tilt at this year's Association Championships at the Golden City courts in West Bendigo on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
REPRESENTATIVE teams from across central and northern Victoria will take their first step towards qualification for this year's Netball Victoria Association Championships in Bendigo this weekend.

