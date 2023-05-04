REPRESENTATIVE teams from across central and northern Victoria will take their first step towards qualification for this year's Netball Victoria Association Championships in Bendigo this weekend.
Forty teams across three age groups - 17-and-under, 15-and-under and 13-and-under - will vie for honours at the Golden City Netball Association Tournament at West Bendigo on Sunday.
The annual tournament is a key warm-up for the Association Championships qualifiers, which for northern zone associations, will be held at Golden City on Sunday, May 21.
Many of the same teams will contest the Echuca Tournament on Sunday, May 14.
Participants this Sunday will include the BFNL, Bendigo Strathdale (BSNA), Heathcote District, Loddon Valley, North Central, Castlemaine, Ballarat, Central Murray, Shepparton, Hoppers Crossing and tournament first-timers Whittlesea.
The host association will field teams in the 13-and-under and 15-and-under divisions.
GCNA president Rachel Thomsen said the BFNL would start as overwhelming favourites in 17-and-under, the only section the league participates in.
She said the race in the other two age-groups would be wide open.
"It's always a very strong tournament and with at least 40 teams involved it's a busy day," Thomsen said.
"The level of play is great.
"It's great watching the best of the Loddon Valley and Heathcote and all the different leagues and associations going head-to-head and seeing how they stack up against each other.
"It should be a great day out."
From a host association standpoint, Thomsen was hoping for a big effort from the Golden City's two teams, being coached by Michaella Perkins (15-and-under) and Annette Bimpson (13-and-under).
Two teams from the Bendigo region qualified for last year's Association Championships, with the BFNL playing in the 17-and-under finals in Melbourne and the BSNA making it through in the 15-and-unders.
Sunday's tournament runs from 9am until 1pm, with finals to follow in the afternoon.
