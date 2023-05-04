Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Writers Fest first night feast with cookbook author Alice Zaslavsky

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:25pm, first published May 4 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo Writers Festival kicked off on Thursday and featured an evening banquet which saw a full house of writers, speakers and festival fans knock elbows over canapes and three courses at MacKenzie Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.