Bendigo Writers Festival kicked off on Thursday and featured an evening banquet which saw a full house of writers, speakers and festival fans knock elbows over canapes and three courses at MacKenzie Hall.
Cook book author Alice Zaslavsky was the star attraction of the night, who was joined in conversation by host Rhianwen Seiter to expand on her philosophy of food and cooking.
Ms Zaslavsky grew up in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, with the flavours of coriander, garlic, walnuts, eggplant, herbs and the spices of India, and she spoke about "the colour and vibrancy of vegetables as the hero ingredient".
Her inspiring tips for the audience included cooking solely for one's own pleasure, using icing sugar to cover up burning accidents and reading cook books like novels.
Zaslavsky is one of 130 speakers featured in the festival program, which opened on Thursday with an event for more than 800 school kids at the Ulumburra Theatre.
General manager Julie Amos said this year's edition - in a salute to Joseph Furphy called "Such is Life" - was the final one after 13 years for founding director Rosemary Sorensen.
Festival passes are back, along with Trades Hall and former fire station venues, with the sessions all held within 100 metres of each other around View St, Amos said.
Guest curator Professor Clare Wright from La Trobe University said in the 17 sessions she had curated she sought to "bring together an unusual mix of academics and writers as a form of public engagement and to bring all these incredible people to Bendigo".
The Bendigo Writers Festival runs until Sunday afternoon.
