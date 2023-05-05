Alleged firearm thief refused bail

An Echuca man facing more than 65 charges over a spate of crimes allegedly committed since he was released on bail last year was refused bail in the Maryborough Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said he was satisfied that Anthony Firebrace posed an unacceptable risk of reoffending if he was released despite a combination of factors that amounted to "exceptional circumstances" which could have otherwise seen him freed.
These included a bail support program available to Mr Firebrace, and his Aboriginality, which had to be considered under the Bail Act.
Defence lawyer Michelle Lester said her client, who had already spent 98 days in custody, had significant mental health issues and physical injuries as a result of being hit by a car for which he had received no treatment in jail, and he faced a delay of up to a year while the prosecution prepared its case.
However, the court heard the 34-year-old, who appeared via video link from Barwon prison, had a significant history of non-compliance with bail conditions, and since being bailed from prison last year hadn't once reported to the Echuca police station, which he was required to do weekly.
He had been charged four times with committing an indictable offence while on bail.
Detective Senior Constable Jacinta Morrissey, for the police, told the court Mr Firebrace's offending "from Cohuna to Yarrawonga", appeared to be "driven by an out-of-control methamphetamine habit that shows no sign of abating".
The court heard summaries of the numerous charges he is facing.
Police allege that, working with his former girlfriend and another accomplice, Mr Firebrace broke into a house in Tivey Grove, Stanhope, which he ransacked, taking $6000 worth of jewellery, two shotguns and a car, which he drove away in.
The firearms had not been recovered, Ms Morrissey said.
Another alleged burglary, in O'Dwyer Rd, Wharparilla, involved the cutting of padlocks on the gate and ransacking of the property.
Mr Firebrace allegedly filled his then-girlfriend's silver Subaru Forester with a number of stolen items from the property before the pair drove away.
According to police, the car broke down 12km away and the couple was forced to take a taxi, leaving their vehicle by the side of the road.
When police searched the Subaru they found the stolen items and established a burglary had taken place, Snr Constable Morrissey said.
In another incident, Mr Firebrace allegedly used tools to pierce the door and gain entry to a Subway shop in Cobram, where he tried to remove a safe before fleeing.
In Bendigo he is accused of attending a Mitchell St massage shop and stealing the phone, wallet and keys of the masseuse when they left the room for him to get dressed.
He allegedly forced the doors at the Katunga recreation reserve community centre and rifled through the contents of the building before fleeing when the alarm was set off.
On several occasions Mr Firebrace allegedly failed to stop the car he was driving when police tried to intercept him.
One charge of dangerous or negligent driving while being pursued by police related to an incident in Melbourne, when he allegedly refused to pull over in Airport Drive, Tullamarine, instead entering the Ring Road and increasing his speed to approximately 180km/h and failing to stop at red lights.
Police air footage captured the vehicle entering Crown Casino car park, where it was later located and allegedly found to contain stolen registration plates, documents and ID cards in Mr Firebrace's name, knives with retractable blades and a compound bow.
The case is due to return to the Bendigo Magistrates Court this month.
