Alleged firearm thief refused bail

Anthony Firebrace, facing drugs, car and firearm theft charges, refused bail

By Jenny Denton
Updated May 6 2023 - 2:08pm, first published May 5 2023 - 6:00pm
An Echuca man facing more than 65 charges over a spate of crimes allegedly committed since he was released on bail last year was refused bail in the Maryborough Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Jenny Denton

