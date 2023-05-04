Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Thunder captain Shae Murphy puts in the hard yards to 200 games

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:10pm, first published May 4 2023 - 5:36pm
Shae Murphy, with her 18-month old daughter Blaire, played her 200th game of female football in Bendigo Thunder's CVFL Women's match against Woorinen last Sunday. Picture by Kieran Iles
Shae Murphy, with her 18-month old daughter Blaire, played her 200th game of female football in Bendigo Thunder's CVFL Women's match against Woorinen last Sunday. Picture by Kieran Iles

BENDIGO Thunder captain Shae Murphy has revelled in the huge leaps made in women's football over the past two decades.

