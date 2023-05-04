Weekend footy preview and selections - BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL

Preview of this weekend's Bendigo FNL, Heathcote District FNL and Loddon Valley FNL action.
Kangaroo Flat v Gisborne
2.20pm at Dower Park
If the Roos are to upset one of the BFNL's top six clubs this season this could be their best chance.
At first glance their three-goal win over Maryborough last week doesn't look overly impressive, but the Magpies did have their strongest team in for the season and the Roos did produce a big final quarter to win.
That 30 minutes of footy will give them some confidence that they can play well this week on their home deck against a Gisborne side that is not flying.
The Dogs are very young and with that comes inconsistency from quarter to quarter let alone match to match.
On class, the Bulldogs should win, but don't be surprised if this clash is closer than most expect.
Golden Square v South Bendigo
2.20pm at Wade Street
As much as South Bendigo has improved in recent years, the Bloods haven't found a way to test Golden Square.
Since 2019, the Bulldogs have won the past five encounters by 93, 50, 28, 48 and 61 points.
Finding a way through Square's defensive zone has been an issue for South Bendigo.
In the two most recent clashes in 2022, the Bloods managed just six and seven goals.
This time time around they head to Wade Street to face a Golden Square side on the rebound from its first defeat of the season.
The Dogs were outplayed by the Dragons and they lost key midfielder Tom Toma to a hamstring injury.
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
2.20pm at Tannery Lane
This will give us a great indication of where Strathfieldsaye is at.
The Storm edged out a young Gisborne side in round one, played two good quarters of footy and two poor quarters of footy in a loss to Golden Square in round two and then did what they had to do in defeating Castlemaine last week.
Inflicting Sandhurst's first loss of the season would be a fine scalp for the Storm.
Forward Lachlan Sharp is expected to return to the Strathfieldsaye line-up.
Sandhurst was superb last week against Golden Square. Now the Dragons need to repeat that form for two weeks in a row, but they're likely to be without all three of their VFL-listed players Lachlan Tardrew, Sam Conforti and Cobi Maxted.
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine
2.20pm at Canterbury Park
Another percentage-boosting win on the cards for the in-form Borough.
Castlemaine has been better in the early parts of the 2023 season than what most footy fans thought, but challenging Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park is a tough test for even the best teams in the competition.
The Hawks' ball movement has been electric at times through the first three rounds and the Borough forwards have taken full advantage.
Castlemaine's impressive youngsters Brodie Byrne and Cal McConnachy have led the way for the Pies in the first three rounds.
Kyneton v Maryborough
2.20pm at Kyneton Showgrounds
The Tiger should break through and collect their first four points of the season.
It was a much-improved performance against South Bendigo last Saturday and a repeat of that form will be enough to win the game.
Hopefully, the Tigers did some extra goalkicking sessions this week after their poor kicking cost them against the Bloods.
The Magpies were much better last week against Kangaroo Flat, but they're likely to be without gun midfielders Jacob Lohmann and Bailey Edwards for the trip to Kyneton.
Great to see young forward Taj Bond kick a couple of goals for the Pies last week. He's a player to watch this year.
WEEKEND TIPS
Adam Bourke: Gisborne, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk, Kyneton
Luke West: Gisborne, Golden Square, Sandhurst, Eaglehawk, Kyneton
Kieran Iles: Gisborne, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk, Kyneton
Nathan Spicer: Gisborne, Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Eaglehawk, Kyneton
Richard Jones: Gisborne, Golden Square, Sandhurst, Eaglehawk, Kyneton
North Bendigo v Huntly
2.30pm at North Bendigo
Fresh from the bye, the Bulldogs look well-placed to improve to a 3-0 record.
North Bendigo has arguably the best form in the competition having scored wins over Mounts and LBU in the opening two weeks.
Huntly is in a rebuilding phase under new coach Harry Whittle.
They've played some good patches in the opening three rounds and the challenge now is to extend that good footy to a half and then a full game.
Mt Pleasant v Leitchville-Gunbower
2.30pm at Toolleen
Hard to go past the Blues after their impressive win over Colbinabbin last Saturday.
The spread of contributors over the past two weeks has impressed coach Adam Baird.
After missing most of last year because of injury, Will Wallace has developed into one of the best key defenders in the competition.
The Bombers gave Elmore a scare for three quarters last week and they're showing signs of improvement.
Elmore v White Hills
2.30pm at Elmore
White Hill held on to win the game of the season so far against Heathcote last week.
Quality wise, that game was at a different level to what Elmore has performed at so far this year.
If the Demons play to that level again they'll win, but if they have a mental letdown the Bloods will stretch them.
LBU v Colbinabbin
2.30pm at Lockington
The Cats were very good for the first three quarters against Huntly last week.
LBU siblings Jesse and Brodie Collins are showing no signs of a premiership hangover and they'll need some close attention from the Hoppers.
Colbo has been up and down in the opening month. The form of teenage ruckman Jasper McArdle has been a highlight.
WEEKEND TIPS
Adam Bourke: Mt Pleasant, North Bendigo, White Hills, LBU
Luke West: Mt Pleasant, North Bendigo, White Hills, LBU
Pyramid Hill v Bridgewater
2.15pm at Pyramid Hill
If, as many expect, Pyramid Hill is the second-best team in the competition, then the Dogs should take care of Bridgewater.
One poor quarter cost the Dogs dearly against Marong last week, but aside from that they were competitive with the league's premier team.
Bridgewater's best footy is good enough, but the big question is how consistently can the young Mean Machine squad reach that level?
Mitiamo v Newbridge
2.15pm at Mitiamo
Wonderful opportunity for two of the league's battling teams to grab four points.
The Maroons opened the season with a win against Calivil, were blown away in rounds two and three before being more competitive against Bridgewater.
That form reads better than Mitiamo's. The Superoos are 0-3 and are struggling to stay competitive over four quarters.
Inglewood v MGYCW
2.15pm at Inglewood
Inglewood continues to make improvement and, with some luck, the Blues could well be inside the top three when the whips are cracking at the business end of the season.
Recruit Sam Dorevitch is having a big impact each week and the Blues are finding multiple avenues to goal.
The Eagles are coming off the bye and would love to claim a scalp of a team inside the top five.
Their narrow loss to Bridgewater in round two was a good enough performance to suggest they'll be competitive with the Blues.
Calivil United v Marong
2.15pm at Calivil
You couldn't possibly tip Calivil to defeat Marong, but the Demons did show some great signs in last week's narrow loss to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
This is another big challenge that will give the Demons something to launch off when the draw opens up for them in future weeks.
The only thing that can beat the Panthers this year is bad luck and themselves.
So far, there's no reason to think the latter will be a problem.
WEEKEND TIPS
Adam Bourke: Pyramid Hill, Newbridge, Inglewood, Marong
Luke West: Pyramid Hill, Newbridge, Inglewood, Marong
