For many families, celebrating mums and other important women in their lives has become synonymous with the Mother's Day Classic.
For local mum and keen runner Sarah McCarthy, it's a day to give back and try to make a difference.
Ms McCarthy is hosting this year's Bendigo event on Sunday, May 14, to raise money for and awareness of breast cancer research.
Being the 16th year in a row of the Mother's Day Classic in Bendigo, it has become a must-attend event for many calendars - and last year's run and walk was the biggest regional event nationwide.
Like many, Ms McCarthy knows people who have been through cancer and while she said she did not have a super personal connection, she had a passion for fundraising.
From Dry July, a month going alcohol-free to raise funds for those living with cancer, to a 10km charity run last year for premature babies and now to the Mother's Day Classic, she said running and fundraising and event planning combined all her hobbies.
"It just makes me feel good and it's something that I like to do," the Bendigo mum said of fundraising.
Through her previous volunteer work organising a local visit from the Women's Adventure Film Tour, highlighting women getting out there and involved, Ms McCarthy was approached by last year's volunteer coordinator Jo Lythgo, co-owner of Bendigo Cycles and treasurer of the Bendigo Mountain Bike Club.
"She really enjoyed the (film) tour and came up to me and asked if I liked hosting things and event planning, and if it would be something that I'd be interested in - so I said yes," Ms McCarthy said.
"We really started planning in January, and it's got a little bit heavier and heavier (workload) as time goes on.
"We're not too far away now and I just spend about two or three hours a day, while my little one is sleeping, just organising in the last few weeks."
The devoted volunteer said Bendigo raised $30,000 last year, which was then allocated by the Mother's Day Classic team.
She estimated 800 people were in attendance, with 370 entries registered at the time of printing for this year's event.
"Then on the day registrations, last year they had 200, and there are also donations that can be made online so if you didn't want to participate in the walk or run, that's something that you can do as well," she said.
"It's a lot less serious than other running events, it's not about time, it's sort of more a community thing and everyone gets dressed up and has fun.
"The walk is generally the main thing and is a walk to remember people who died from or survived breast cancer, with tribute cards and we've got a tribute wall where people can write their memories or who they're doing this for."
One such person who has lived through the disease is event ambassador Gill, who is undergoing the last of her cancer treatment.
Gill will be in attendance to speak about her story of endurance over the past 20 months after being diagnosed at age 32 with grade four breast cancer.
Gill - a mother, wife and now business owner - took this devastating news in her stride and hosted a head shaving party to beat the chemotherapy to it.
She has completed weekly chemotherapy over eight months, four surgeries, 28 days of radiation and 18 months of target therapy - all while established a business to help others in her position.
Gill will have a stall on May 14 selling earrings and headbands she has designed for others going through the difficult process of cancer diagnosis and treatment, but anyone interested can also purchase them at bonniebygill.com.au
The Mother's Day Classic will kick off with the 8km run at 8am, followed by the 4km run at 9am and the 4km walk at 9.15am while the registrations open at 7.30am.
Entries for adult events are $35, with concession tickets $30 and child entries $20.
The starting and finish line will be located on the Reservoir Road side of Beischer Park with parking available at Beisher Park and Crooke Street Park.
To register, visit mothersdayclassic.com.au/register/mothers-day-classic-bendigo/register
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
