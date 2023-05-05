We may have iPhones, but in 1937 the technology used to capture big events was a bit different.
Coined a 'periscope top-hat' these nifty little devices allowed a better view of important processions - including royal ones - using one of the older forms of kit: your eyeballs.
The gadget, which premiered at British Industries Fair in 1937, might have come in handy at King Charles III's coronation on May 6.
Imagine The Mall in London lined with 'periscope top-hats' instead instead of phones on selfie sticks.
Like the top-hat, reporting on royal events was a little more obscure back in the day.
When Duke of Edinburgh Prince Alfred visited Bendigo in 1867, the Bendigo Advertiser report led with:
'Old-Bendigo' has received its royal visit as 'Old-Bendigo' should. Any doubts as to whether we should do ourselves justice, and the Duke of Edinburgh the honor which all desired has been dissipated by the results.- Bendigo Advertiser Thursday 19 December 1867
Journalists today can only dream of such a word count. In today's terms: Bendigo put on a party when the prince came to town.
Putting adjectives to good use, the Bendigo Advertiser report on Prince Edward's 1920 visit to to the city said "the morning broke crystal-clear and the sun rose in a heaven of blue, unclouded and undimmed".
We can hope for that kind of weather on May 6, but even so - you'd be hard pressed to find a reporter that would use as many poetic words to describe it.
Other olden-day oddities of royal visits include the constant use of bunting to paint Bendigo royal.
In almost all reports of royal visits to Bendigo from Prince Alfred in 1867 to Princes George, who would become King George V, and Albert Victor in 1881 the streets are reported to have been donned with bunting on a massive scale.
For the prince-pair's tour in 1881, the reporter described the bunting situation as "being displayed from almost every building in the city".
Imagine the clean up.
And while the royal menu is free of shellfish - reportedly due to the risk of food poisoning - King Charles' 'Coronation Quiche' replaces his mother Queen Elizabeth II's 'Coronation Chicken', designed by Le Cordon Bleu for her 1953 coronation.
CORONATION: Quiche fit for a king
The chicken started its life as "Poulet Reine Elizabeth" with white wine and a 'bouquet garni', but was quickly adapted by simpler British housewives to include dried apricot and mayonnaise.
We think we'll take the quiche.
