Aged care facilities in Bendigo and Echuca are offering new training and employment opportunities for women looking to re-enter the workforce.
The partnership between Bupa and WomenCan Australia will support women from vulnerable backgrounds and equip them to enter the aged care industry through training, work placements and ongoing support and networking.
The first eight women have already started their paid traineeships on both Bendigo and Echuca sites and have been working in a range of roles including carer, kitchen, maintenance and others across the aged care facilities.
Bupa Bendigo general manager Joanna Williams said it had been a pleasure having the women working for the last five weeks.
"We're really excited to have each of them here, we've had some great feedback from our residents so far," she said.
"We've slowly been able to increase the amount of open beds we have and these trainees have really helped with the work load.
"It's good to be able to take more residents in, some from Bendigo Health's waiting list, and give them the quality home we provide."
Bupa Aged Care and Villages managing director Andrew Kinkade said the partnership was an innovative way to both grow the aged care workforce and enable vulnerable women to have a real impact in caring for older Victorians.
"The workforce shortage in aged care is particularly severe in regional Australia," he said.
"Many homes are declining new residents due to insufficient workforce, which is placing a strain on regional health systems.
"As the largest provider of aged care in regional Australia, we are delighted to be partnering with WomenCAN to welcome new team members to our regional homes."
WomenCAN Australia is a charity which assists vulnerable women at risk of financial insecurity, including homelessness, to attain new skills and build independence.
"This sort of collaboration benefits everyone involved and actually really does change women's lives by supporting them along a path we've proven leads to financial independence," WomenCAN Australia chief executive and founder Mikaela Stafrace said.
"What BUPA and WCA are doing together provides a model. We plan to get more and more women into training and jobs.''
All participants will be supported by on-the-job training in Bupa's aged care homes, including external training through an accredited program.
Once they have successfully completed the training, participants will be offered a permanent role with Bupa.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
