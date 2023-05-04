Central Victorian Football League Women round three preview:
Golden Square vs Woorinen
Golden Square head into their contest against Woorinen this Sunday, ready to make a statement.
After finding form last week following a convincing round one defeat to Eaglehawk, the Dogs are set to come up against competition newcomers Woorinen who might just be one of the flag fancies.
Dogs coach Nathan Manuel said he has earmarked this contest to see where his side sits in the CVFLW hierarchy in 2023.
"I attended the Tigers game last week and was impressed with them," he said.
"In terms of us making a statement to find out where we are at, it probably will come down to this game."
Manuel and his side will have a tough job through the midfield in curtailing the influence of the Hazlett sisters, Katelyn and Carlee.
Manuel said Katelyn, who is co-coach of the Tigers and sports an impressive resume at VFLW level, will be the key to stopping the Tiger's powerful midfield brigade.
"Those two are their key drivers, so we're going to have to do a lot of work to match them around the middle with their ability to put their heads over the ball and break away from stoppage," he said.
"But we've got girls like Natasha Tile and Katie Walker, who I'll back in to match it with them."
Walker, who has only played two games of football, is one of the many new faces in a Dogs side that lost the Grand Final to Castlemaine last year.
"She's really stood out," Manuel said of Walker.
"Coming from a rugby background, her competitiveness is already shining through, and when you throw in another newbie like Paynton Jolliffe who is showing exceptional raw talent up forward, it gives me great confidence in the future of this group."
The Tigers opened their CVFLW account with a decisive win over Bendigo Thunder last week.
Manuel was impressed with the Tigers and said his side must match their run and carry.
"Thunder played their style of controlled possession footy, and I don't think it matched up with Woorinen, who like to play on with every opportunity," he said.
"I think we'll have to try and go with them through moving the ball fast and getting it in the hands of our good ball users."
Castlemaine vs Strathfieldsaye
The round kicks off under Friday night lights when undefeated Castlemaine welcome winless Strathfieldsaye.
After a 100-point thrashing by Bendigo Thunder in round one, the Storm was a much-improved outfit last week against Golden Square.
But they'll have their work cut out for them against the league's benchmark, who are expecting to welcome back co-captain Eloise Gretgrix to their line-up, who kicked eleven goals in round one.
North Bendigo vs Eaglehawk
In the final CVFLW contest this weekend, Eaglehawk is expected to bounce back against bottom side North Bendigo.
The Hawks are a much-improved outfit this season, challenging Castlemaine right up until the final quarter in their match last week.
With the bye to follow, this is a must-win game for the Hawks.
