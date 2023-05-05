North Central Football LEague round four preview:
Wycheproof-Narraport vs Birchip-Watchem
Much-improved Wycheproof-Narraport faces its biggest test yet when they welcome a rejuvenated Birchip-Watchem.
The reigning premiers found their feet last weekend after failing to score a win across the opening fortnight.
They face a Demons outfit who are yet to be defeated after three rounds, albeit with a draw against Boort last week.
After a massive opening month, the Demons could be forgiven for a come-down game, but coach Boe Bish says his charges are revved up for the reigning premiers.
"Having the lure there of last year's Grand Finalists has the boys fired right up," Bish said.
"Especially after beating Donald in round one - if we could now go knock the other Grand Finalist off, it would cap off an incredible month of footy."
To defeat the Bulls, the Demons will need to neuter the influence of big Ben Edwards in attack.
The former Port Adelaide SANFL player has run amok, nailing 21 goals in three games.
Demons defender Spencer Allan has been in good form, but Bish said the job on Edwards might go to someone else.
"The beauty of our back six is it's pretty versatile - Spencer is in good form, but we've got Joel Walsh or a Joe Kenny who is a bit taller," he said.
"I've never seen Edwards before, but we know he's a pretty big unit with good athleticism, so we might need someone a bit more mobile to do the job."
Unfortunately for Bish, he'll be missing Ricky Allan through a hamstring injury while Jack McHutchinson is away on holiday.
McHutchinson is a big blow, with him usually tasked to tag a gun player like the Bulls Nicholas Rippon.
Sea Lake Nandaly vs Nullwil
It's a massive week in the NCFL, with another blockbuster scheduled to keep supporters entertained.
Competition newcomers, Nullawil face off against pacesetters Sea Lake Nandaly, with both sides sitting on a 100 per cent record.
The Maroons are fresh off the bye and will be looking to make another statement following their competition-shaking win against reigning premiers Birchip-Watchem in round one.
A win for the Tigers, however, should deliver them premiership favouritism.
Charlton vs St Arnaud
While the league's big dogs fight it out, a game that is just as important to both clubs will take place at the other end of the ladder with cellar-dwellers Charlton and St Arnaud searching for a first win of the season.
It might not mean anything in terms of the makeup of the finals, but for the atmosphere and vibe within each team's clubrooms, it doesn't get any bigger.
Donald vs Boort
2022 runner-up Donald will be intent on making it two wins on the trot when they welcome an improved Boort outfit.
Ahead of a tough run that includes games against Birchip-Watchem, Nullawil and Sea Lake Nandaly in the next month, this is a vital contest for the Royal Blues, who need to bank a win and get ahead of the ledger.
