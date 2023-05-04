AN INCREASE in competitors highlighted a successful Goldfields and Sandhurst Division Cross Country event at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Wednesday.
More than 3000 students from 70 schools took the course under overall sunny skies for the annual event.
Students from eight to 12 competed, with each age group of boys and girls divided into four separate divisions.
The elite runners competed in the blue division, while red division, green division and gold division catered for students across all ability levels.
The 11 and 12 year age groups competed over a 3km course, while nine and 10 year olds battled it out over a 2km course.
Students competed for a spot at the regional championships in St Arnaud and a chance to progress to the State Cross Country Championships.
The top 12 placegetters in each blue division race now have the opportunity to go on and compete at the regional championships.
Organisers, the Bendigo Phys Ed Committee, ran the event on behalf of School Sport Victoria and were very pleased with student behaviour on the day and thankful for the support of the Bendigo Jockey Club.
"The day ran very smoothly and Wednesday's event saw an increase in competitors who all had a great day," event convenor Wendy Ennor.
"Along with the students, more than 1000 parents turned out to support their children."
12 boys - 1. Jed Willis (St Francis); 2. Beau Blythman (Big Hill); 3. Jimmy Read (Quarry Hill).
12 girls - 1. April Wainwright (St Therese's); 2. Lily Galvin (Golden Square); 3. Emma Colt (St Killian's).
11 boys - 1. Charlie Eells (Spring Gully); 2. Tate McQueen (Marist); 3. Xavier Mulqueen (St Therese's).
10 boys - 1. Wilbur F (Eaglehawk North); 2. Logan Shatwell (Golden Square); 3. Archer Clarke (Kangaroo Flat).
10 girls: 1. Milanke Haasbroek (St Francis); 2. Florence Lapthorne (St Therese's); 3. Lila Edwards (Big Hill).
9 boys - 1. Jed Hardinge (Spring Gully); 2. Alby Hassle (Maiden Gully); 3. Mason Woelflei (Quarry Hill).
9 girls: 1. Ivy Robertson (St Monica's); 2. Daphne Andrews (White Hills); 3. Mable Rutzou (St Therese's).
9 year boys: St Francis.
9 year girls: St Francis.
10 year boys: St Liborius.
10 year girls: St Therese's.
11 year boys: St Francis.
11 year girls: Strathfieldsaye.
12 year boys: Quarry Hill.
12 years girls: Girton.
