A prospector who appeared in the Maryborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday jokingly promised to send the judge a gold nugget after his charge was proven and dismissed with no further penalty.
Patrick Day, who described himself as an itinerant gold prospector, was charged with possession of a laser pointer high-powered enough to qualify as a weapon.
Mr Day, who was representing himself in court, told Magistrate Russell Kelly the incident occurred because he was being persecuted by residents of a nearby property when he was staying in a caravan on Crown land at Freemantle Track near Laanecoorie.
The residents had complained to police that Mr Day was using a high-powered laser to point at them while they were legally shooting, and when police arrived at his caravan to question Mr Day he produced the 4.7 milliwatt laser pen, which he told them was a toy he used to play with his cats and dog.
But in court Mr Day said he had only been in possession of the device for 25 minutes before the police came and confiscated it.
The laser had belonged to his neighbours, he said, who left it "stuck under a rock shining straight in [his] caravan window", then after he had taken it, came around wanting it back .
The same neighbours "(drove) up and down the fence ten times a night shining a spotlight into my caravan", Mr Day said, and one of them had "come over and threatened to burn my caravan with me in it".
Mr Day had previously been charged and appeared in court in Swan Hill over an altercation with a neighbour over roosters.
"There were 47 roosters 46 metres from my bedroom window," he said.
Asked by Magistrate Kelly how successful his prospecting was, Mr Day said he "found plenty" but not enough to pay the fine he was expecting.
Relief at the outcome of his case and the good wishes of the magistrate prompted him to make the humorous offer to send him some gold.
