Man charged with possessing high powered laser not penalised

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 5 2023 - 6:50am, first published 4:00am
Maryborough Magistrates' Court. Picture supplied
A prospector who appeared in the Maryborough Magistrates' Court on Thursday jokingly promised to send the judge a gold nugget after his charge was proven and dismissed with no further penalty.

