Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Have your say: What do you think about King Charles III coronation?

Updated May 5 2023 - 12:11pm, first published May 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III an Easter service this year. Picture by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III an Easter service this year. Picture by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

With just days until King Charles III's coronation are you lining up a party on Saturday night to mark the occasion or wondering what all the fuss is about?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.