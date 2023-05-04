With just days until King Charles III's coronation are you lining up a party on Saturday night to mark the occasion or wondering what all the fuss is about?
King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 in what is set to be ceremony with a global audience.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will process from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey where several thousand will attend as guests, arriving from 7.30am British time - three and a half hours before the main event kicks off.
OUR ROYAL COVERAGE:
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill London's streets to celebrate the new King.
In Australia, however, the general consensus feels a little different.
So we want to know, does this royal frenzy spark interest for you?
The Royals can be controversial and the coronation has provoked many varied responses. Positive. Negative. Meh.
Where do you fall? Let us know below.
