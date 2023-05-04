Festivals, exhibitions and more: Here's what's on in central Victoria

Another week has passed, Friday is so close you can almost taste it.
It begs the never ending question, what will this weekend hold?
Cooler weather may beg for a couple of days firmly cemented on the couch, though events across central Victoria might have you crawling out for at least a couple of hours at a time.
Bendigo Writers Festival is back for four days of conversations, seminars, and workshops, starting Thursday, May 4. To see how you too can pick up a slither of wisdom at the festival, read more here.
To get a little spice in your life, why not visit Bendigo's Roller Derby Tournament? Kicking off on Saturday at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds, all you need to bring along is a chair and a good attitude.
If neither is your cup of tea, we have selected 30 upcoming events and activities including everything from Castlemaine's Pride Festival and Bridgewater's Run for Resilience, through to Elmore's miniature railway.
To give you a headstart on to next weekend, and even the one following, make sure to mark your calendar with the events in the stories below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.