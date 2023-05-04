Those wanting to join the dark-side now have the chance to lay down their lightsabers in a Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser-inspired home in Kyneton.
A 2.3-hectare block at 131 Pipers Creek Rd, Kyneton is being offered complete with plans for a Star Wars-themed build.
The property was launched to the market today - the unofficial "Star Wars Day" - May 4.
Owner Shyam Avatapalli said he'd always wanted to design a unique property, and decided on the sci-fi-inspired design after being inspired by the block.
"I've always wanted to do something different and I had been flipping through a few ideas. When I saw the land, it just clicked and I settled on this design for the block. It looks like the spaceship has landed just next to the creek," he said.
Mr Avatapalli took inspiration from the jet engine of a Boeing 747 plane, and plans to have the property come complete with a water tank designed with a Rolls Royce Jet Engine Turbine from a '70s British Airways jet.
Neon LED lights would be added to the property's three remaining water tanks to give the appearance of a Light Cruiser's thrust.
Ray White Bayswater agent Brendan Miller said the property has received a Kyneton council "all-clear", including waiting period, with the owner hopeful of final approval soon.
He said despite the build's complex spaceship appearance, Mr Avatapalli opted for cost-effective materials in the design, including the planned use of a low-cost Colourbond steel in its construction.
The property will go on the market with a price guide of $1.05 million to $1.15 million.
