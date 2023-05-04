If the Loddon Shire town of Bridgewater is anything, it's resilient.
With the memory of the devastating October floods still ripe, the passion of the community will once again be on display for the return of the Active Farmers Run for Resilience.
Event manager Claire Harrison said there would be several routes to run and walk, plus kids' activities, food, coffee and live entertainment on Sunday, May 7.
The 21-kilometre run starts at Inglewood Recreation Reserve, following the Bullabul trail to Bridgewater along the Loddon River, while the 10-kilometre ride starts at Bridgewater Recreation Reserve.
Once again, the five-kilometre river trail run would be held in honour of Active Farmer member Lesley 'Fitty' Morrison, an Active Farmers participant who died in 2021.
Ms Harrison said after last year, everyone was jumping at the chance to help out organise this year's event.
"It's a really great way we can showcase our region and how beautiful it is out here and you know, get a little bit of a taste of farming land, the township and our beautiful river as well," she said.
She said driving through Bridgewater, you wouldn't know the town was underwater not too long ago.
"We are an incredibly resilient community as it is, and this proves that we just bounce back and get on with it," she said.
"It's just an example of country people and country communities and the passion they have for their towns and yeah, really wanting to attract people to the region and promote what we have."
Active Farmers is a health promotion charity, which has brought farmers and locals in small communities together through regular group fitness classes.
To register head to activefarmers.com.au/run-for-resilience-bridgewater-7-may-2023.
