A dental services team is settling into its new home after moving to make way for the town's hospital redevelopment.
The Maryborough District Health Service's team reopened the new clinic on May 1, following a short closure to complete the transition.
"It's been a big move and we appreciate the support from our project partners on the refurbishment and transition," MDHS deputy chief executive David Edwards said.
The new rooms provide views of the hospital precinct and television screens on the ceiling.
There is also a new accessible toilet and ceiling roof hoist to support patient mobility needs, and a dedicated oral hygiene station for educational activities.
The team worked with representatives from Dental Health Services Victoria to move, calibrate and test dental imaging equipment and chairs, along with building contractor SJ Weir and the Victorian Health Building Authority to complete the refurbishment.
"We would also like to thank the staff and clients at Clarendon Medical Clinic for their cooperation during the works," Mr Edwards said.
"Our dental services team is excited to get back to supporting our clients and make further gains on reducing dental wait lists."
The team consists of two dentists, an oral hygienist, three dental assistants, a dental trainee and an administrative support team to drive the treatment and education programs.
"We're also looking forward to getting back into the community to run dental education programs with local preschools, kinders and primary schools in the coming months," Mr Edwards said.
MDHS offers public dental health services by appointment to children and adults with a current concession card.
For more information, visit mdhs.vic.gov.au or contact 5461 0388.
MDHS Dental Services Clinic is located on the first floor at 4 Neill Street, Maryborough.
