Maryborough District Health Services makes move to new home

Updated May 5 2023 - 3:38pm, first published May 4 2023 - 11:00am
MDHS Dentist Dr Winny Mathews and the dental x-ray equipment in one of the new treatment rooms. Picture supplied
A dental services team is settling into its new home after moving to make way for the town's hospital redevelopment.

