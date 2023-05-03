Bendigo Advertiser
Primary School Cross Country Championships in 50 photos

Updated May 4 2023 - 1:58pm, first published May 3 2023 - 4:22pm
MORE than 2500 primary students took to the course at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Wednesday to compete in the Campaspe, Goldfields and Sandhurst Division Primary School Cross Country Run.

