MORE than 2500 primary students took to the course at the Bendigo Jockey Club on Wednesday to compete in the Campaspe, Goldfields and Sandhurst Division Primary School Cross Country Run.
Students from 65 schools across the region took part in age groups ranging from eight-years-old to the Grade 6 students.
The annual run is the region's biggest participation event for primary school students.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.