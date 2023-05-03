BENDIGO'S Jamieson Sheahan has taken the next big leap in his burgeoning American football career by being drafted by Canadian Football League (CFL) team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Sheahan, who played three years of US college football as a punter with the University of California, was selected on Wednesday (Australian time) by the Blue Bombers with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Global Draft.
The event is a selection of non-Canadian and non-American players.
Sheahan, who played Bendigo league football for Strathfieldsaye and was a premiership player with the Storm in 2017, will join the Blue Bombers after playing 28 career games for Cal University, where he averaged 43.5 yards per punt, placing him third on the Golden Bears' all-time list.
His 141 punts covered 6135 yards while forcing opponents into 59 fair catches, pinning them inside their 20-yard line 34 times and recording 28 punts of 50-plus yards.
As a 2022 senior, Sheahan was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in a vote of the league's coaches, as well as of the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, when he played in all 12 games and ranked second in the conference and 15th nationally with a 45.1 yards per punt average.
His average was 0.5 yards behind the single-season school record of 45.6 established by Bryan Anger - now of the Dallas Cowboys - in 2010.
Drafted in the first round of the Global Draft, Sheahan was one of four Australian punters selected across the two rounds.
Melbourne born-and-bred Adam Korsak, from Rutgers University, was taken by the Saskatchewan Roughriders with the second pick.
After Sheahan was selected with the second-last pick of the first round at number eight, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats took Lou Hedley (Miami) at pick 13 before the Montreal Alouettes claimed Rhys Byrns (Louisiana) with pick 14.
It will be the second time Sheahan, a former Bendigo Pioneer, has played for a team carrying the Bombers' name in a football career that now spans three countries and two codes.
He played for Essendon's VFL side in 2018.
His new team the Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished the 2022 season atop their west division with a CFL-best 15-3 record.
They were narrowly beaten 24-23 in the Grey Cup final by east division champions, the Toronto Argonauts.
