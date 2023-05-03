The owners of a Williamson Street vape shop have been left confused about how the federal government's vaping and e-cigarette crackdown will affect their business.
Hayley Wesche, director and co-owner of Juice Cartel, said they could be forced to close their doors for good.
"As of right now, we don't know where we will stand," she said.
"It's unclear whether they will introduce some form of specialty licence or make all vape stores close their doors putting tens of thousands of people out of work.
"We have four employees on the books, we have renewed our lease for the store front, we have thousands of dollars' worth of store fit out and stock. Who reimburses all that if they force us to close?"
Juice Cartel has sold vape kits, cartridges and flavours (known as e-liquids) in Bendigo since 2019.
Ms Wesche said they checked identification in store and did not supply vapes to those under the age of 18.
Federal health minister Mark Butler announced vapes would only be available for purchase with a prescription from a chemist, flavours would be restricted and plain-packaged and single-use disposable vapes would be banned.
Ms Wesche said banning vapes could lead young people to cigarettes.
"If vaping wasn't around, the youth of today would be getting cigarettes - it's a catch-22," she said.
"The government attempted to introduce a prescription model, in my eyes that failed. You can buy nicotine patches and gum from the supermarket, why isn't that prescription based?
"We need this industry to be regulated, we need proper licensing in place. If the government offers us an opportunity to become a specialised vape store by applying for a licence, then we will do so.
"If people want to smoke or vape, they will find a way to do it, so why not regulate the market."
Ms Wesche said the government should follow New Zealand's "vaping trend".
In New Zealand, vaping is regulated under the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020.
