Stroke survivor Lara Lang, who had her third stroke five years ago, says the Bendigo Stroke Support Centre provided her with education and a network of friends, and was crucial to her recovery.
It's imminent closure is going to have a profound impact, on her and survivor networks.
"[My husband was] able to come in here and talk to [everyone] and the learning from that is from a completely different angle," she said.
"It's in your face, person to person. That level of education is not really out there. Without the group, I don't know where I'd be.
"You'd be floundering because you come in here and say 'I've had a stroke', and then you speak to the others and you learn you're not an island on your own."
The centre needs less than $200,000 a year to provide dedicated care to about 110 stroke survivors. However, after the Stroke Association of Victoria and the state government have failed to reach a funding agreement, the centre will close on May 19.
Ms Lang said to shut down the funding for the association was "complete arrogance" and ignored how important support centres were to survivors, their families, friends and carers.
According to the association, a lack of state government funding has made the support centres in Bendigo, Shepparton, Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland "untenable".
A state government spokesperson said it was "disappointing this decision was taken while future funding and the sustainability of the organisation were being explored with the Government and the Department of Health".
"Over the past three years we have supported SAV to expand their pilot program with the clear expectation that after this time, they would transition to being self-sufficient," the spokesperson said.
"We deliver a range of stroke services across Victoria, and we will work closely with anyone impacted to ensure they're aware of other support programs available to them."
The association was given $970,000 across three years to establish the support centres.
The funding was intended to cover the pilot program as the association moved towards a self-sustaining model.
Support centres have used the money to provide social activities such as meals, cooking classes, and chair assisted yoga.
The money also enabled the association to hire vocation support workers at its centres, like Deb Pell.
She said she has been able to link survivors with disability employment services and employers directly.
"It's pretty sad to think they're just going to be left to their own devices because prior to me coming here, they didn't realize they could voluntarily connect with these other services," she said.
Stroke survivor Dion Costigan said it wasn't disappointing, but "wrong" the funding would end.
"I've had a real bee in my bonnet about funding with the government," he said.
"There's been so much money that's been spent on three train stations, Huntly, Goornong and Raywood, you're looking at over $30 million has been spent alone on three train stations.
"We're not asking for a lot. If this is our office, this is as good as it gets. It's all about being money being allocated correctly."
Long-term stroke survivors Ron Townrow and David Dolman, who both suffered strokes more than 20 years ago, said the local group alleviated pressure off the health system.
"So much money is being spent on new hospitals and things like that that the government can find money for," Mr Dolman said.
"But for this, which is effectively petty cash, can have a monstrous effect on both the survivor and the carer."
While the support group may remain with a volunteer model in place, support centre coordinator Jen Moar said all the extra support would be lost and both her and Ms Pell would both have to find new jobs, leaving them with less time to help survivors.
"To lose me and Deb, without talking myself up, who do these people ring when they need help?," she said.
"Obviously they can ring each other, but people go away, people still have things to do. We were dedicated, here every single day."
Almost 2000 people in Bendigo listed stroke as a long-term health condition at the 2021 census.
According to the Stroke Foundation, stroke kills 2250 people in Victoria each year.
Ms Moar has set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser, with a goal of $200,000 to keep the centre open.
To donate, head to gofund.me/e58feaa4.
