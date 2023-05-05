Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Stroke Support Centre closing this month as state government funding to end

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 6 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 4:00am
Stroke survivor Dion Costigan said it's wrong the state government is ending its financial support of the Stroke Association of Victoria. Picture by Darren Howe
Stroke survivor Lara Lang, who had her third stroke five years ago, says the Bendigo Stroke Support Centre provided her with education and a network of friends, and was crucial to her recovery.

