Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Longlea trainer-driver Matthew Gath enjoys a purple patch

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Gath is enjoying a good run with his trotters Hillside and Hold That Gold. The pair have combined for three wins in the last couple of weeks. File picture by Stuart McCormick
Matthew Gath is enjoying a good run with his trotters Hillside and Hold That Gold. The pair have combined for three wins in the last couple of weeks. File picture by Stuart McCormick

IT'S been an outstanding couple of weeks for Longlea harness racing trainer-driver Matthew Gath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.