IT'S been an outstanding couple of weeks for Longlea harness racing trainer-driver Matthew Gath.
The 48-year-old has notched up three winners from his last five starters, with the four-year-old trotting gelding Hillside accounting for two of the wins and Hold That Gold adding to the mix with a victory at Shepparton on Tuesday night.
Both horses are owned by long-time Echuca trotting owners Norm and Joan Visca.
Gath hoped wins at Bendigo on April 14 and Shepparton on April 25 with the returning Hillside, who had not raced since August last year, were a sign the son of Quaker Jet had overcome many of the issues that have plagued the talented trotter throughout his career.
While victory with Hold That Gold, also a four-year-old trotting gelding, came as more of a surprise, as evidenced by his long odds of $41.
Either way, Gath is enjoying his current run of form.
"It doesn't happen often enough, but we're having a nice run with three wins and a third with my last five starters," he said.
"You don't really think about it at the time, until you look back.
"Things fall into place every now and then, but we know things will get harder and harder.
"Every time you win, you meet up with another crew that goes just as fast as you, or if not faster.
"But I'm enjoying the run at the moment. It's good for (owners) Norm and Joan Visca. I've been with them for quite a lot of years now.
"Dad (Brian Gath) had more to do with them in the earlier stages, but then I ended up doing one of two for them. We also buy the odd one from the sales.
"They bred Hold That Gold, but we brought Hillside from the sales.
"He had a couple of setbacks as a young horse. He had a throat operation ... just little things went wrong with him.
"But 90 per cent of his races were in the better races. He was not as good as the top ones, but he was running fourths and fifths to the better ones.
"This time around, since he's been back, he hasn't had to chase those better ones, which has made it easier for him."
In reference to the trotter's third at Lord's Raceway last Friday on Bendigo Trotters Cup night, which followed a win three days earlier, Gath said Hillside had not backed up as well as expected.
"It was probably the first time I've backed up that quickly with him," he said.
"Not saying he should have won, but I just didn't feel that he had pulled up the same from the three-day gap.
"But I am going to space him out a little bit longer for the next one and make sure he is alright and hopefully we can keep the flow going.
"I know it (the flow) will stop, but it would be lovely to keep it going a bit longer."
Hillside, who debuted as a two-year-old in August 2021, now boasts two wins and three placings from only 14 career starts.
Given his recent good form, Gath hoped he could kick on and forge a relatively successful career.
"He's not going to go all the way, but he has his share of ability," he said.
"He ticks a lot of boxes, is a good trier and has some good gate speed. To see him come from the back of the field at Shepp was good. He's not one dimensional."
Gath admitted the win of Hold That Gold, who was initially trained by Gordon Rothacker medallist Brian Gath, had been a bit of a surprise, given the overwhelming support for the in-form Chris Lang-trained three-year-old Triumph Stride, the $1.60 favourite.
"I was 100 per cent convinced he would go well, but I was 90 per cent convinced I couldn't win the race. I just assumed Chris Lang's horse would be too good," he said.
"But it's a race and anything can happen.
"When the favourite got crossed, it put him in a bit of an awkward spot and then he had to make a move. Things just didn't turn out perfectly for a short-priced favourite, especially being first-up.
"It opened up doors for others and I just happened to get there on the line."
Possessed with a few less tricks up his sleeve than Hillside, according to Gath, the third generation horseman was nonetheless optimistic of Hold That Gold showing continued development in the months ahead.
"Last campaign he was in the Victoria Derby heats and he galloped out, but still beat half the field home," he said.
"He should have made the final.
"He's got plenty of ability, but with a mind of his own."
