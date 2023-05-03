The opportunity to be berated by - sorry - joke with one of Australia's brightest comedic stars is fading fast.
So quickly, the comedian says you shouldn't "f*** around" if you want a ticket to see him on stage.
Hard Quiz master and overlord Tom Gleeson will be bringing Hard Quiz Live to one of his "favourite" cities in a tour later this month.
Mr Gleeson said he had fond memories of the many times he's performed in Bendigo.
"Living in Romsey, Bendigo is the next closest regional centre after Kyneton, so I've been there a number of times," he said.
MORE NEWS:
"I like the idea that back in the Gold Rush days, Bendigo's population was larger than Melbourne's.
"I often think about the history when I'm sitting eating [Thai] food in the old bank in the main street, it's so interesting."
This time around, Mr Gleeson will be swapping the studio for local theatres, a change he says adds dimensions to the show.
"They're two pretty different shows," he said.
"When you're in the studio, there's a lot of stopping and starting when lights break, they can cut and edit out some of the profanity.
"But with a live show, there's none of that, which can make for a very entertaining time."
The concept of Hard Quiz Live is much the same as the TV version, except the contestants are picked from the audience.
OTHER STORIES:
Compared to their metro counterparts, Mr Gleeson said regional crowds were more "feral".
"You definitely get all sorts coming up on stage," he said.
"Drunk people are interesting because they're funny in the beginning, but it gets old pretty quickly.
"But with smaller crowds, everyone seems to know each other and a lot of people don't want to embarrass themselves."
Mr Gleeson will be quizzing the hard way at Ulumbarra Theatre on May 13, with one show at 5pm and one at 7.30pm.
Secure tickets online at gotix.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.