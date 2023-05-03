Eaglehawk has confirmed itself as the early season benchmark in the Hockey Central Victoria (HCV) women's A Grade.
In a top-of-the-table clash, the Hawks defeated fellow 2-0 outfit Strathdale 3-2.
In the other women's A Grade contest Bendigo Senjuns recorded their first win of the 2023 campaign in a 2-1 victory away to Sandhurst.
The loss condemned Sandhurst to a third straight defeat to start the season, and it won't get away easier for them when they travel to take on ladder leaders Eaglehawk this Sunday.
After Strathdale demolished both Sandhurst and Bendigo Senjuns in the opening fortnight, it was Sandhurst who got their first points on the board for 2023 in the A Grade men's when they defeated Senjuns 6-3.
In another matchup of undefeated teams, Maryborough is now clear premiership favourites in the women's B Grade following their 5-0 trashing of Senjuns.
HCV round three results:
A-grade men: Sandhurst 6 defeated Bendigo Senjuns 3
B-grade men: scores not available
A-grade women: Bendigo Senjuns 2 d Sandhurst 1, Eaglehawk 3 d Strathdale 2
B-grade women: Maryborough 5 defeated Bendigo Senjuns 0
