BFNL Tigers target tardy starts

KYNETON coach Dianne Guest-Oakley says the Tigers must find a way to overcome their poor starts to games if they are to contend for a spot in the BFNL's top-five this season.
The Tigers, who are attempting to qualify for finals for the first time since 2014, have started the year 1-2, following up an impressive opening round win against Golden Square with gallant losses to reigning premiers Sandhurst and South Bendigo.
Their two defeats were marked by indifferent first quarters.
At Kyneton in round two, the Tigers trailed Sandhurst by seven goals at quarter time and 11 at half-time, a margin they were able to keep from blowing out further in the second half and they at one point reduced.
Last weekend at Harry Trott Oval, the Tigers found themselves eight goals down at quarter time against South Bendigo.
They were able to cut into the deficit in the second and third quarters before going down by four goals.
For a team looking to force its way into the five this season following a sixth-placed finish last year, Guest-Oakley identified games such as those against South Bendigo and Castlemaine, which finished fifth and fourth last season, as the ones her side needed to win to achieve their aim.
Far from unhappy with her side's two losses, the Tigers coach found plenty of positives in their performances against the Dragons and Bloods.
But if they are to convert close losses into wins, Guest-Oakley said the Tigers would need to improve their starts to games.
"We'll just go back to the drawing board, but I feel a lot of things are working and things are going well," she said.
"Our pressure was good (against South Bendigo), especially our defensive pressure. It was a really good effort.
"(But) we sometimes talk about that, our first quarter and how we don't get off the mark like we should.
"That ends us putting us back."
Guest-Oakley was encouraged by the form of Brooke Mangan at wing defence and Rebecca Ingleton and Tilly Shepherd further back in defence against the Bloods.
Rachelle Mangan, who moved from wing attack to centre after quarter time, was also prominent throughout.
Guest-Oakley said the Tigers had taken plenty of heart out of their performance the previous week in an 11-goal loss to the reigning premiers.
"We came off the court and we were all pumped," she said.
"We've never won against them in my time here and have always lost by 20 or 30 goals.
"We brought it back to eight goals at one stage (in the second half), so it was a great effort."
The Tigers will look to carry their good form into a clash against Maryborough, which lost to Kangaroo Flat last Saturday, and is one of three teams, alongside Kyneton and Strathfieldsaye, to have started the season 1-2.
Rachelle Mangan said her teammates knew exactly what they needed to work on to be ready for the Hawks.
"They are a very similar physical team, which we like those games, but we just need to be ready from the start," she said.
"The start is what we need to improve. We were switched on by the second quarter (against South Bendigo), but credit to them, they kept holding on and pushing.
"We are getting there."
