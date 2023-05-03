A piece of homophobic graffiti at a Bendigo business was accompanied by an anonymous caller wanting to "reclaim the rainbow", according to the business manager.
The pride flag decal at Emporium Creative Hub on Mitchell Street, a community working space initiative of Creative Victoria and Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), was vandalised with the word "GROOMERS" on April 12.
Emporium manager David Hughes said the hub received an anonymous phone call the day prior informing them the caller had wanted to "reclaim the rainbow".
Mr Hughes said while the vandalism was disappointing, the hub chose to adjust the graffiti rather than remove it to spread awareness of homophobia in Bendigo.
"If we were to remove it, they've kind of won that little battle," Mr Hughes said.
"We wanted to show that kind of mentality still exists and have people realise that, but also show that we are adaptable and try to address it in a positive way."
The creative hub adjusted the graffiti to say "GROOVERS" with a smiley face added below the word.
Mr Hughes, who contributes to Bendigo Pride via the hub, said when the graffiti was discovered "it was a bit of an eye-opener" for him.
"I'd recently wondered how much negative sentiment there still was towards the queer community," he said.
"And then when I saw that I thought 'yeah, there's still a lot of it around'."
The pride decal will be replaced in the coming weeks.
Emporium Creative Hub has reported the incident to the police.
Bendigo Police station said they were investigating the matter.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
