Big payday as super changes adds more money to your retirement

Superannuation funds have welcomed the federal government's decision to align super payments with wages, saying Bendigo workers will be able to retire with thousands more in their accounts.
From July 1, 2026, employers will need to pay super at the same time as wages and salary, instead of the option of paying it once a quarter.
The changes will leave the average 25-year-old earner about $6000, or 1.5 per cent, better off in retirement because more frequent payments leave more time for compounding interest.
The issue stemmed from a 1990s law which allowed super to be paid quarterly, which some companies were able to exploit.
ISA's analysis of the latest tax data showed 12,400 Bendigo workers lost an average of $1525 in the 2019-20 financial year due to unpaid superannuation entitlements.
It claimed that over three years, the region's workers have been deprived of $78.3 million in retirement savings.
According to the ISA, 4800 Bendigo women were underpaid an average of $1066 in super and local women's combined retirement savings losses were $5.1 million in just one year, which equated to $40,000 less in a woman's nest egg at retirement.
ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said the federal government's decision was a big win for Bendigo workers.
"The government should be commended for listening and then taking the necessary steps to end the huge super rip off which was undermining the future economic security of too many young women and others on lower incomes," Mr Dean said.
"Aligning payment of super and wages is the right thing to do by workers, boosts government revenue, lifts investment returns and puts all employers on a level playing field."
Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers said the simple change was common sense.
"It will strengthen the system and will boost retirement incomes," he tsaid.
"The main reason for that is it will make it less likely that people will miss out on the super that they've earned and that they're entitled to."
The Australian Taxation Office estimates $3.4 billion in super was unpaid in 2019/20.
The ATO's resources will be boosted to crack down on compliance and it will have a new target for recovery payments.
The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia said it was important employers were held to account.
"Left unaddressed, the issue of unpaid superannuation guarantee contributions comes at a significant cost to people's retirement," deputy CEO Glen McCrea said.
"For example, a 35-year-old on $65,000 per year who misses out on SG for two years would be around $24,000 worse off in today's dollars at the time of retirement."
Chair of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia, Matthew Addison, said payday super would lift processing costs for all parties, including super funds.
He said that would ultimately push up administration fees for employees and eat into super balances.
Mr Addison said employers would bear the cost of additional payroll software, as well as more frequent transactions, through the mandatory clearing system used to send money to super funds.
The council is urging the government to consult with small businesses on a workable system that won't lift processing costs or unfairly punish compliant employers for the poor behaviour of a few companies that deliberately avoid paying super.
The council would also prefer businesses with fewer than 15 employees to choose monthly super payments and opt for more frequent payments if desired.
However, Mr Addison welcomed the long lead-up time, which he said would give businesses a chance to adapt to more frequent payments.
