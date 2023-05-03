Bendigo Advertiser
Pat Cronin Foundation Round returns in the BFNL this weekend

Updated May 3 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 12:00pm
Gisborne will travel to Kangaroo Flat in the BFNL's Pat Cronin Rounds feature matchup on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Football Netball League players will don yellow armbands this weekend for Melbourne-based anti-violence charity, the Pat Cronin Foundation.

