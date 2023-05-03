Bendigo Football Netball League players will don yellow armbands this weekend for Melbourne-based anti-violence charity, the Pat Cronin Foundation.
Dedicated to the memory of 19-year-old Pat Cronin, who died following a violent attack on a night out in 2016, the specially themed round will see upwards of 1,800 footballers and netballers take a stand against the coward punch.
League general manager Cameron Tomlins says the round is crucial in raising awareness on the impacts of the coward punch.
"As a responsible sports association it's our duty to educate players about the appropriate responses to anger and aggression both on and off the field," he said.
"Since forming a partnership with the Pat Cronin Foundation last year, we've had many teams sit through its Be Wise educational presentation.
"These sessions have had a big impact, and once players attend a presentation, they recommend it to others."
The Northern Football League and Essendon District Football League will join the BFNL in participating in the round this weekend.
"Our partnerships with the leagues are important," foundation director and father of Pat Matt Cronin said.
"We believe that reaching young people, particularly young men, at a grassroots level will make the biggest difference in changing attitudes toward social violence."
Kangaroo Flat will welcome reigning premiers Gisborne in the feature match of the round, while it will be a top-four battle over on the courts in the A Grade netball.
Elsewhere in the senior football, undefeated Sandhurst travel to Strathfieldsaye, Kyneton, and Maryborough will look to get their first points on the board in a battle of the bottom two, Eaglehawk should have a comfortable day at home to Castlemaine, and Golden Square take on South Bendigo.
This will be the second year the BFNL has run the initiative.
