The Bendigo health and schools communities have welcomed the federal government's crackdown on e-cigarettes.
Health minister Mark Butler announced on May 2 the government would spend $234 million on banning recreational vaping and limiting vaping to prescriptions for therapeutic use.
Bendigo Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce said the announcement was a positive step for health promotion in young people, and one that would be welcomed by parents too.
"We are aware that there's an increasing number of students who are vaping, certainly out of hours, and we've seen evidence of it, at times, through the school day as well," he said.
"Cigarette smoking had really died off significantly among young people, but the availability of vapes has led to an increase in consumption of tobacco among young people."
As part of the regulations, minimum quality standards would also be introduced, such as restricting what flavours and colours are used, as well as the ingredients in vapes.
Non-prescription vapes would not be allowed to be imported and will require plain-packaging, and the amount of nicotine concentrations in vapes would also be reduced.
MORE NEWS:
Bendigo Community Health Services (BCHS) senior health promotion officer Siobhan Sullivan said increased vaping regulations were something the local organisation had been pushing for a while.
"We see these reforms as a significant step that will deliver real change, particularly for young people," she said.
"We've been delivering education, online and in person, to schools, parents and young people with the message that there is no safe way to vape.
"Still, we have seen a worrying and steady rise in vaping in our region, especially among teenagers."
Ms Sullivan said BCHS staff submitted feedback to the government's proposed reforms, and "many of our ideas" were reflected in the announcement.
Staff called for a ban on flavours; harmful and unregulated ingredients within vapes; vapes to be plain-packaged; restrictions on nicotine concentrations and volume levels; and a ban on all disposable vapes.
"We believe these government reforms will help prevent young people taking up vaping," Ms Sullivan said.
"Vaping is wrongly perceived as being a safer alternative to smoking, however the fact is that most e-cigarettes in Australia contain nicotine, even those that claim they don't.
"Some contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes, plus many other cancer-causing chemicals.
"And we know that people who vape are more likely to then take up cigarette smoking."
IN OTHER NEWS:
According to Mr Butler, vapers were three times more likely to take up smoking.
One in six people aged 14 to 17 have vaped, while one-quarter of 18 to 24 year-olds have used the product, he said.
The minister said vapes were targeted towards young people, with children as young as four having consumed them.
- WITH AAP
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.