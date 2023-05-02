Bendigo Advertiser
Firefighters forced entry and extinguished burning skip bin at McKern Steel

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 3 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 1:00am
Eaglehawk and Golden Square CFA and FRV station 73 units attended the incident. Pictures by Jenny Denton
A factory fire was averted in Eaglehawk on Tuesday night thanks to passersby who noticed flames through the three-metre-high windows.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

