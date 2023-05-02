A factory fire was averted in Eaglehawk on Tuesday night thanks to passersby who noticed flames through the three-metre-high windows.
CFA incident controller Lieutenant Noah Chislett said firefighters had been called to McKern Steel in Victoria St at around 10.30pm, where they forced entry to the building and found a skip bin fire.
"Once entry was made it was contained straight away," Lieutenant Chislett said.
"It was very lucky, it could have been a lot worse.
"Lucky some members of the public spotted flames through the windows."
Eaglehawk and Golden Square CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria station 73 units attended the scene, where it took some time to clear smoke that lingered in the enclosed space.
Police were called to contain traffic and the owner of the building also attended to inspect the premises.
Lieutenant Chislett said the fire was not suspicious and its cause was under investigation.
