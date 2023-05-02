Bendigo police have put out a call for information on three people wanted in connection with two shop lifting events last month.
In the first incident, on Friday April 14, an offender is believed to have stolen items worth over $8000 from a Williamson Street business.
These included two MacBook computers and an iPhone 14.
In the other theft, on Friday, April 21, offenders stole approximately $2000 worth of clothing from a Pall Mall retail store, according to police.
Investigators have released an image of a man they say may be able to help with their inquiries into the electronic goods theft and a photo of two women they want to speak to about the stolen clothes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
