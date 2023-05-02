Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Williamson St and Pall Mall shops targeted in large thefts

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:01pm, first published May 2 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police want to speak to these women about the theft of $2000 worth of clothes last month.
Police want to speak to these women about the theft of $2000 worth of clothes last month.

Bendigo police have put out a call for information on three people wanted in connection with two shop lifting events last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.