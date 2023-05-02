Eaglehawk's brilliant start to the BFNL season has given coach Travis Matheson the luxury of flexibility at the selection table.
The Hawks have a 3-0 record and the best percentage in the competition, 288.4 per cent, heading into this Saturday's home clash with Castlemaine.
Key recruits Jarryn Geary and Kallen Geary have impressed in their first three games for the Hawks, but they also have a history of injuries.
The Geary siblings and other experienced players could be given a freshen up this week, with the Hawks to play Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane the following round.
"It's a conversation that we need to have,'' Matheson said of resting players this week.
"We didn't risk Clayton (Holmes against Gisborne last Saturday) and we rested a few of the boys the week before.
"Despite the margin (against Gisborne) it was a really hot footy, so we'll talk to a few of the boys and see how they've pulled up."
Eaglehawk kicked seven goals in the first quarter to put Gisborne to the sword at Gardiner Reserve.
The Hawks have quickly stamped themselves as genuine top three contenders.
"If you'd said at the start of the year that we'd be 3-0 and beat Gisborne by 50 points, I'm not sure I would have believed you,'' Matheson said.
"To be 3-0 and still a fair way off what we think is our best footy is probably the most pleasing thing.
"We still have some areas we need to touch up on and, hopefully, we can tighten up on those areas in the next few weeks leading into that mid-part of the season."
Meanwhile, Gisborne faces a Kangaroo Flat side this week buoyed by its first win of the season last Saturday.
The Roos had a big final quarter to overrun Maryborough and coach Nathan Johns is excited by the prospect of taking on the reigning premier.
"Gisborne will be up and going for this game, but I see it as a 50-50 game,'' Johns said.
"Winning the ball out of the centre and winning the stoppages is going to be super important.
"Whoever gives their forwards early access will give themselves the best opportunity to win the game."
In his first season in the BFNL, Johns has been impressed by the quality of the league.
"It's a very good competition,'' he said.
"You have to play good footy to be competitive."
