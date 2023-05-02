Cancelled 'terrorist' doco to screen in Castlemaine

A film dubbed 2022's "most controversial documentary" will screen at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on Wednesday night with its director on hand to introduce and answer questions about the work.
The UnRedacted, renamed from original title Jihad Rehab, explores the stories of four men trained by al-Qaeda, who after being held at Guantanamo Bay - where they suffered water boarding and torture - were transferred to "the world's first 'terrorist' rehabilitation centre", in Saudi Arabia.
Despite initial rave reviews, the film sparked a firestorm of controversy after its 2022 premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, with its Yemeni-Arabic speaking American director Meg Smaker effectively "cancelled" following a social media campaign accusing her of Islamophobia and cultural appropriation.
Shot over three years by Smaker, who had unprecedented access to the 'terrorists', the documentary is "a complex and nuanced exploration of the men we have heard so much about but never heard from," according to Castlemaine Documentary Festival (C-Doc) director Claire Jager.
Jager said the film was a brave one, which deserved to be seen, and exemplified the motto of this year's C-Doc festival: "No-one has the last word".
That meant engaging with difficult issues and "having the conversation," she said.
"The films we project are entertaining, insightful, give you a window into other worlds ... and the panel discussions take the conversations further."
The "wild" history of director Meg Smaker, a former Los Angeles firefighter who was motivated by the events of 9/11 to travel to the Middle East, where she lived for most of a decade, was another story in itself, Jager said.
After being "humbled by [her] own ignorance of the world" in Afghanistan, Smaker moved to Yemen, where she learned Arabic and studied Islamic culture while teaching firefighting to Yemeni men.
In her films, which have won numerous awards, Smaker "likes to explore controversial subjects from unorthodox viewpoints", she has said.
The close relationships she formed in Yemen and her natural curiosity left her wanting to know more about the "evil people" involved in the attack on her home country.
She was also, at one point, kidnapped and held for 10 days, in Columbia, another experience which fed into her views on "good and evil".
While the C-Doc team wanted to show The UnRedacted as part of its upcoming festival, with the director on a flying visit to Australia, they decided the opportunity was "too good to miss" and will screen it instead as a "pop-up" event.
The UnRedacted screens at 7pm on Wednesday at the Theatre Royal in Hargraves Street, Castlemaine, and will be followed by an interview and question and answer session with director Meg Smaker.
