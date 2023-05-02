Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Documentary Festival to screen 'terrorist' film UnRedacted

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 7:30pm
Cancelled 'terrorist' doco to screen in Castlemaine
Cancelled 'terrorist' doco to screen in Castlemaine

A film dubbed 2022's "most controversial documentary" will screen at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on Wednesday night with its director on hand to introduce and answer questions about the work.

