He's won in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia and now Just Folk has the opportunity to tick off Queensland.
Bendigo trainer Josh Julius and his stable star Just Folk are on the Sunshine Coast for this Saturday's $500,000 Group Two Hollindale Stakes (1800m) where he'll take on multiple Group One-winner Zaaki.
"It's a step up in grade and it will be a good race, but this horse runs up to the level of the race no matter what we put him in,'' Julius said.
"He's always thereabouts and he finds the level to be competitive.
"We hope he puts in another competitive run. The last time he was at weight-for-age over 1800m he ran a slashing second to Cascadian (Craven Plate at Randwick).
"Given his run at Hawkesbury and the way he travelled up here, we should front up in good order."
Just Folk finished an unlucky fourth in the Hawkesbury Cup last start.
The gelding had no luck in the home straight and probably should have finished second.
"He pulled up terrific. You could argue he should have finished closer, but that's racing,'' Julius said.
"He was unlucky not to get the gap when it mattered and he's a big momentum horse.
"If you watch the replay by the time they went around the corner he was well and truly in front of them.
"That means nothing on gameday, but it was a good sign for us."
Julius went to the Sunshine Coast straight after Just Folk's run at Hawkesbury and he has based himself at Nikita Beriman's stables at Caloundra.
"Nikita will most likely ride him in the Hollindale,'' Julius said.
"She's been a close family friend for a long time and she rode Tears I Cry when I strapped him to win the (2007) Group One Emirates at Flemington.
"Her stables are about a two-minute drive from the car park at the Sunshine Coast track, so it's ideal."
If Just Folk runs well the $1,000,000 Group One Doomben Cup over 2000m on May 20 is another option for Julius.
"I'd say a lot of the Hollindale field will be using that race as a warm-up for the Doomben Cup,'' Julius said.
"He (Just Folk) is untried at 2000m... but it all depends how he goes in the Hollindale.
"I'm mindful of not going to the well too many times and making sure I look after the horse.
"We'll see how things unfold."
A win at the Sunshine Coast on Saturday would take Just Folk passed the magical $1,000,000 mark for career prizemoney.
The six-year-old gelding has won six races and had seven placings from 30 career starts for earnings of $763,663.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.