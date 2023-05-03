After going winless last year, Malmsbury got their 2023 Bendigo Baseball Association division one season off to the perfect start beating Scots new side, 7-6.
Malmsbury survived a late scare, with Scots storming home from a four-run deficit heading into the last innings to nearly snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
When Troy Henderson hit safely to have Scots behind by the barest of margins, momentum was well and truly with his side.
But a couple of quick-fire strikeouts from Malmsbury pitcher Ryan Buckland, followed by a ground ball to second base for the final out, ensured his side got their long-awaited victory.
It was far less close in the other division one contest on the weekend, with Falcons 1 starting their premiership defence with a 23-3 smashing over Falcons 2.
The score line doesn't tell the whole tale, with Falcons 2 only five runs down heading into the fourth innings.
A blitzkrieg from Falcons 1 in the fourth to the tune of 13-0 blew the margin out, though.
Mick Peters put in a vintage display for Falcons 1, with four hits, while team-mates Trent Jackson and Bailey Waterman hit three, including an inside-the-park home run from Waterman.
Falcons 2 struggled to generate offence all day, with Nathan Larson, their only safe hitter.
It was a positive display from Elon Brennan for Falcons 2 as he put in an impressive pitching performance over two innings.
In division three, the game between Malmsbury and Scots was almost identical to the main contest later on.
However, Scots were able to complete the comeback, this time after trailing 8-0, they triumphed 11-10.
Falcons White came out on fire in the other division three clash, leading 5-0 at the end of the first before cruising to an 8-1 triumph over Falcons White.
Bendigo East swept their three junior games, winning in the under-16s, 14s and 12s. Scots beat Falcons 10-2 in the other under 12s contest.
WEEKEND RESULTS
Division one: Falcons 1 23 d Falcons 2 3, Malmsbury 7 d Scots 6.
Division three: Malmsbury 10 lt Scots 11, Falcons White 8 d Falcons Blue 1.
Under-16s: Bendigo East 5 d Falcons 1.
Under-14s: Strath Dodgers Tigers 6 lt Bendigo East 11.
Under-12s: Strath Dodgers 2 lt Bgo East 11, Falcons 2 lt Scots 10.
