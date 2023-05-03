Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Scots comeback falls short in round one of BBA

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 3 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Grundy faces up during the Bendigo Baseball Association's round one at the weekend. Picture contributed
Matt Grundy faces up during the Bendigo Baseball Association's round one at the weekend. Picture contributed

After going winless last year, Malmsbury got their 2023 Bendigo Baseball Association division one season off to the perfect start beating Scots new side, 7-6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.