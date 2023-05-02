Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Loddon Mallee ambulance response improves after 'record' quarter

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loddon Mallee paramedics bet the state average response time last quarter. Picture by Jodie Wiegard
Loddon Mallee paramedics bet the state average response time last quarter. Picture by Jodie Wiegard

Loddon Mallee paramedics are responding to emergencies faster on average after demand eased in the first quarter of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.