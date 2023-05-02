Loddon Mallee paramedics are responding to emergencies faster on average after demand eased in the first quarter of the year.
From January to March, Greater Bendigo's first responders got to 63.8 per cent of Code 1 cases within the state-wide average target of 15 minutes - up from 62 per cent in the previous three months.
The average response time to Code 1 emergencies was 16 minutes and two seconds - 38 seconds better than the quarter before.
In the region, performance against the state target also improved in the Mount Alexander, Macedon Ranges, Buloke and Campaspe local government areas.
"January to March saw ambulances called to 92,413 Code 1 cases across Victoria, which provided some welcome relief to our hard-working paramedics who faced rising demand during the pandemic," Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee regional director Amelia Kohn said.
"That's 7825 or 7.8 per cent fewer 'lights and sirens' cases compared to the previous quarter - which was the busiest in our history with more than 100,000 cases."
Ms Kohn said a drop in Ambulance Victoria staff furloughed due to COVID-19, and across the entire health system, had also made a real difference.
"This helped speed up the handover of patients at hospitals and allowed us to get back on the road quicker," Ms Kohn said.
Between January and March, an average of almost 54 Ambulance Victoria staff were furloughed every day due to COVID-19.
As a wave of COVID-19 eased, the number decreased from a peak of 112 on January 5, 2023, to a low of 29 on February 21, 2023.
Ambulance Victoria Clinical Operations acting executive director Michael Georgiou said while ambulances were always provided to patients when required, 37,825 people who did not need an emergency ambulance were instead connected by paramedics and nurses in our Secondary Triage team to more appropriate care.
"That results in 500 or more cases every day being safely matched to services that better suit their needs while also avoiding emergency dispatch," Mr Georgiou said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
