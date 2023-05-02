Diana Stammers is not alone in her call for Bendigo Bank to keep its agency at Golden Square Newsagency open.
The bar manager at Golden Square Bowling Club launched a petition this week and has already gathered more than 100 signatures just through her walks around the suburb.
"I've just done a complete walkaround here in Golden Square ... they all do their banking at Golden at Bendigo Bank and they're going to miss it if it goes," she said.
"It's going to affect a lot of people, not only me in my position where I am. I run over and get change when I need it, but a lot of the oldies don't like using a card and the ATM."
Bendigo Bank announced last month it was reviewing its agency program, and 16 agencies across Victoria including at Golden Square, Pyramid Hill and Cohuna were expected to close.
The announcement led to a protest at Cohuna and backlash from the Loddon Shire council, and older Golden Square residents.
Bendigo Bank declined to comment, however in a letter to customers obtained by the Bendigo Advertiser, the bank thanked the Golden Square Newsagency team and said the decision was made as "more and more customers choose to do their banking online or over the phone".
The bank pointed customers towards Australia Post's Bank@Post service, where they could withdraw and deposit cash and check their account balance.
"Bendigo Bank has been well supported by the people of Golden Square and we regret any inconvenience the cessation of this service may cause," the letter said.
Ms Stammers said she had to at least try to keep the agency open.
"We've got to do something," she said.
"I don't think it's right to the people that use Bendigo Bank, when we don't have a bank here anymore.
"We used to have a Commonwealth one, we've only got Bendigo [Bank] and it's a community bank."
It's not the first time the Golden Square community has rallied to keep a service open, having saved the Golden Square Pool from closure in 2012.
For information on Ms Stammers' petition, call the Golden Square Bowling Club on 5443 4167.
