A horde of the Bendigo region's best young long-distance athletes will pack out the Bendigo Jockey Club tomorrow.
Over 2,500 students will compete in the Campaspe, Goldfields and Sandhurst Division Primary School Cross Country Run.
It is the region's biggest participation event for primary school students, with around 1,000 parents also expected to attend the day.
Students from 65 schools will run in their age groups ranging from eight-years-old to the Grade 6 students.
Event convenor Wendy Ennor said the kids are chomping at the bit to showcase their talents.
"Many students from across the region look forward to this event each year," she said.
"It caters for students of all abilities as each age group has a variety of levels."
Each age group is put into four divisions ranging on their ability, with the first four runners over the line in the premier blue division given a chance to head to the State Championships in Melbourne on Thursday, July 13.
The 10-year-old boys' 2,000m race will open the day's proceedings at 10.00am before the 12-year-old girls culminate the day with their 3,000m race starting at 2.45pm.
Event Schedule
10.00am - 12.00pm
1.00pm - 2.45pm
Look for results and photos on our website over the coming days.
