Modern luxury at Big Hill | House of the Week

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This home's well-considered single level floor plan, and resort-style outdoor living, are sure to interest buyers seeking contemporary living in a friendly neighbourhood.
"This is the quintessential family home," McKean McGregor licensed estate agent Jayden Donaldson said.
"With multiple large living areas, quality fixtures and fittings, and fantastic side access to a shed, this property really does have something for everyone."
Complete from front to back, the considered floor plan begins with a garage to the right with secure access into home and rear yard. Excellent built-in storage solutions within the garage include generous shelving.
Entering the home's wide hallway gives a feeling of grandeur, with a study and media room nearby. These rooms offer multiple uses such as rumpus, studio or home office.
Four bedrooms have fitted storage including the main suite with a walk-through robe and luxurious ensuite.
Spacious open-plan living and dining incorporates the kitchen. It's the heart of the home where family will gather and hosts can entertain.
This zone is light and bright, wrapped in windows and glass bi-fold doors that connect with a covered outdoor barbecue area.
Beautiful in design and well-appointed, the kitchen features ample storage including a walk-in pantry, large island bench and stone benchtops throughout.
Further features in the home are 900mm-wide oven, five-burner cooktop, dishwasher, dual roller blinds and complete climate control.
A home theatre system includes surround sound as well as movie screen and ceiling-mounted projector.
Tiered gardens, lush lawn, established plants and shade trees create a tranquil outdoor setting. Alfresco living has mood lights and a ceiling fan plus ample space for patio furniture and a modular barbecue with built-in kitchen facilities.
With double side-gate access and excellent shedding, there is more than enough room to store a caravan, boat and trailer.
A new listing in a desirable lifestyle enclave with easy access to Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat and Melbourne via the Calder Freeway.
Contact Jayden and Michael for information and private inspections.
