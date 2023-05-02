Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Positive outlook in 2023 for Bendigo B-52s

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated May 2 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The B-52s following training last week. Picture contributed
The B-52s following training last week. Picture contributed

Rising numbers and a strong culture have the Bendigo B-52s Masters Football Club set up perfectly for the 2023 AFL Masters Vic Country season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.