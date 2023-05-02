Rising numbers and a strong culture have the Bendigo B-52s Masters Football Club set up perfectly for the 2023 AFL Masters Vic Country season.
After an impressive performance in round one away to Goulburn Valley, the B-52s return to White Hills Recreation Reserve on Sunday afternoon for their first home game of the season against Echuca.
B-52's coach Ben Matthews said the atmosphere around the club hasn't been better since the beginning of the pandemic.
"It's been fantastic so far this season," Matthews said.
"Like most regional clubs, we struggled to retain numbers through COVID, which forced us to even forfeit a few games last year, but we've had 20 plus to training every Wednesday night from the first pre-season session.
"It was great to get some reward against Goulburn Valley - even though we don't score, we managed to get a five-goal win."
Matthews is expecting a more formidable challenge this weekend, with opponents Echuca also embarking on a recruiting spree across the summer.
"We walloped them in the final round last year, but they've recruited well and got some good numbers, so we expect a solid side to come down," he said.
"If we can get the same numbers as last week and keep a settled side, we'll be competitive, but we'll have to play good footy; otherwise, they'll touch us up."
AFL Masters is an over-35s competition with no finals, scores or premiership points recorded.
"It's mostly the same as league footy, besides a few different rules to limit injuries in ruck and marking contests, but the crux of it is to have fun," Matthews said.
"From my perspective, I just want all the boys to enjoy themselves and help them stay mentally and physically fit."
The B-52s are always on the lookout for new players, and it doesn't matter whether you're a local football legend or new to the game - everyone is welcome.
"We have some pretty handy guys, including Wayne Mitrovic, who most Bendigo footy fans would know," Matthews said.
"But then we also have blokes like Jason Twitt, who played his first football game ever at 40 last week.
"That's what I love about Masters Footy - you have guys like Mitrovic, Twitt and all abilities in-between playing together - and giving it a red-hot crack."
While scores aren't recorded, Matthews says the B-52s still aim to win every match even though that is not the main focus.
"Good numbers are the most important thing, which is usually a result of a good and welcoming atmosphere at the club," he said.
"Playing away is usually when we struggle for numbers, but on our bus trip last week, we had 21 players and three travelling non-players which made it an awesome day, and I think there's a few boys on the bandwagon now."
