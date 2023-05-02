Government agencies have teamed up in a bid to save dwindling native fish populations in north central Victoria.
Fish numbers were hit hard after the 2022 floods caused hypoxic blackwater to wash through the river systems, leading to the death of native fish.
North Central Catchment Management Authority (NCCMA) native fish recovery plan project manager Peter Rose said projects were now under way to help native fish, including the release of fresh water into catchments to oxygenate wet environments effected by the flood event.
"The flooding impacted our rivers in various ways, such as eroding riverbanks and deposition of silt, as well as increased carp populations," Dr Rose said.
"A lot of organic matter and nutrients washed into the river system, causing hypoxic blackwater, which resulted in some fish deaths."
MORE FLOODS:
Victorian Environmental Water Holder (VEWH) co-CEO Beth Ashworth said the VEWH had been able to work with Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) and various catchment management authorities to minimise fish deaths following the floods.
Ms Ashworth said the project would provide high-quality habitats for Murray cod and golden perch to breed throughout the southern Murray-Darling Basin, while staving off carp overpopulation.
"Using water for the environment, we can deliver flows to help move those juvenile fish throughout the southern basin," she said.
"Murray cod and golden perch are natural predators to carp, so ensuring the native species thrive also helps mitigate the carp boom."
Environmental flows are a common tactic outside of flood events to support native fish populations.
Other tactics employed by the agencies include the creation of 'fishways' - allowing fish to bypass man-made barriers such as weirs and dams.
Fishways have been constructed in Cohuna and Koondrook north-west of Bendigo, enabling better fish connectivity between waterways.
"It is crucial we improve connectivity to help native fish thrive," Dr Rose said.
"The recently constructed fishways at Cohuna and Koondrook have allowed golden perch and Murray cod to move freely between the Murray River and 140km of Gunbower Creek."
These fishways were funded through the Victorian Government's $248 million investment to improve catchment and waterway health across regional Victoria.
